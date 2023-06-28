Tai’s strong integration network and process automation helps American Group to scale their brokerage

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tai TMS (Tai) , a fully integrated freight broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced that American Group, a shipping and logistics company providing a concierge-level transportation experience, is leveraging Tai’s automation and integration network within their operations to expedite time to value for their shipping customers. Roughly 50% of all LTL loads processed by American Group are fully automated, allowing their agents to spend more time winning business and finding capacity for their customers.

Tai is a leading partner with tools that span up and down a brokerage, from FTL to LTL. Through Tai’s integration with HubTran, American Group was able to implement documentation and accounting automation into their daily operations. By leveraging this integration, American Group now has access to seamless and automated invoice processing, reducing the time and effort required for manual data entry and document management while mitigating risk of improper inputs.

“Tai’s platform is helping our teams get better at their tasks so we can focus on winning more business and taking better care of our customers,” said Michael Schember, CEO of American Group. “We were looking for an integrated accounting solution because a previous provider’s synchronization to Intuit QuickBooks proved to be unreliable at the time. Tai had that solved right out of the box. Since we don’t have to sync, it doesn’t cause errors, and we have better security around our AP and AR functionality.”

All told, American Group’s Carrier Sales team can find capacity for their customers up to 70% faster on FTL than they could before adopting Tai. By combining Tai’s automation functionalities, American Group representatives can save up to 5 hours per week, per person. The power of automation is further exemplified in American Group’s use of Tai’s integration with FreightClaims.com, allowing the brokerage to automate the storage and processing of their freight claims and carrier communications.

“If freight brokers aren’t implementing automation into their operations, they’re setting themselves up for disappointment,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO of Tai. “American Group needed a fast solution that could help them start growing their brokerage. Offering our streamlined platform and integration network to some of the best logtech in the industry has provided unprecedented efficiencies to allow their representatives to find more business.”

“I can’t say enough positive things about Tai’s Client Success team,” added Schember. “They made the migration go smoother than what we could have hoped for – the migration from our other platform to Tai actually went much smoother than the last version upgrade in the other platform. Once the historical data was ported over, we were up and running with Tai over the course of one weekend and didn’t miss a beat.”

To read the full results of Tai’s work with American Group and integrations with documentation automation tools, like HubTran, access the complete case study here: https://tai-software.com/solutions/american-group-case-study/

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software’s core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

About American Group

American Group is a shipping and logistics company that provides a concierge-level transportation experience through their trademarked tagline “Shipping. Simplified.”

American Group has established a boutique system providing full hands-on visibility and coverage, ensuring clients always have a live person to speak to instead of an automated system.

The team is composed of individuals with a strong background in the industry, providing them with a unique perspective on supply chain operations. Being a trusted partner in the industry for a long-time, American Group knows how to secure capacity for their shipping customers.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com