American Health Council Honors David C. Seaberg, MD, CPE, FACEP as “Best Doctor”

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. David C. Seaberg, Executive Vice President of US Acute Care Solutions and Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, is being recognized as one of “America’s Best Doctors” by the American Health Council. He will be sharing his knowledge and expertise on Emergency Medicine Education, Research, and Academia.

With over three decades of experience in the field of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Seaberg offered valuable insight in his role as Chairman of the Departments of Emergency Medicine at Summa Health, the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga and the University of Florida. From 2007 through 2015, he also served as the Inaugural Dean of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga and helped develop new residency and fellowship programs as well as expanding the research mission on the campus. In addition, Dr. Seaberg also served as Vice President of Physician Integration at the Erlanger Health System. In his new roles with US Acute Care Solutions and Summa Health, he will use his academic and clinical expertise to develop a new model of academic emergency medicine within a contract management group structure.

In 1987, Dr. Seaberg earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota. To further his professional development, he completed his residency at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1990. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Medical Physicians and certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He also is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is Certified Physician Executive through the Certifying Commission in Medical Management.

In addition to his career roles, Dr. Seaberg has held various notable positions such as President and Chairman of the Board of the American College of Emergency Physicians, the leading specialty society in emergency medicine with over 37,000 members. He has served as a board member for Erlanger Health System (ex-officio), American College of Emergency Physicians, ACEP Foundation, Emergency Medicine Learning and Resource Center, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and Southside/Dodson Avenue Health Clinic.

Dr. Seaberg maintains affiliations with American College of Physician Leaders and American College of Healthcare Executives. He volunteers with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Emergency Medicine Learning and Resource Center.

He pursued Emergency Medicine due to an overwhelming desire to help vulnerable people that have complex issues. He attributes his success to being a leader, hard worker, and for having a passion for the field. Dr. Seaberg is proud to be supported by his wife of twenty-five years and two sons.

Additionally, Dr. Seaberg has been instrumental in the domestic security in Florida by founding the University Alliance for Weapons of Mass Destruction Education and serving as a co-chair of the Health/Medical/ Hospital/EMS Committee of the State Work Group for Domestic Security. He is the author of more than 140 publications, book chapters and abstracts.

His commitment to the field of Emergency Medicine has led to the following honors: National Faculty Teaching Award – American College of Emergency Physicians, Commendation Resolution – ACEP Council, UT Alumni Association Contribution Award, The University of Pittsburgh Teaching Award, The University of Florida Teaching Award, and The University of Tennessee Teaching Award.

In his free time, he enjoys traveling, riding his bike, and theatre.

Considering the future, Dr. Seaberg hopes to help align physicians and academic medical centers toward value-based care models.

