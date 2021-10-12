Breaking News
American House Development LLC and MHT Housing, Inc., Celebrate the Development of Bloomfield TWP Senior Community

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American House Senior Living Communities, one of the country’s largest owners and operators of senior living communities, an affiliated company of REDICO, a national real estate development and investment firm, and MHT Housing Inc., a non-profit developer of affordable housing, are pleased to announce the development of the latest senior living project in Bloomfield, Michigan.

American House Village at Bloomfield, which will be located within the Village at Bloomfield, a mixed-use development at Telegraph Road north of Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township and Pontiac, will feature 150 units, offering independent living in a modern, but cozy community setting.

 Once opened, the community will be operated by American House Senior Living Communities.

 “From inception, REDICO envisioned a development that would serve the broader community in every conceivable way. The Village at Bloomfield includes multifamily housing, fitness, medical, hotel rooms, grocery, convenience retail, home goods and office. And now, we are pleased to complete our development with housing for seniors. The Village at Bloomfield is a true mixed use development in a market or location where the demand was met with a robust response to our desire to effectively program the site,” said Dale Watchowski, CEO, American House Senior Living Communities and president and CEO, REDICO.

Amenities and services will include restaurant-style dining, salon, fitness and wellness center, game lounge, activities center and much more.

 For more information please visit: americanhouse.com/village-at-bloomfield. 

###

 

About American House Senior Living Communities:

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England and Southeast Florida. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com.

 

About REDICO:

Founded over 50 years ago REDICO (Real Estate Development and Investment Company) is able to provide a full-spectrum of services for office clients. This includes development, property management, leasing and asset management. For more information, please visit www.redico.com/

 

About MHT Housing, Inc.:

Over 30 years ago, MHT Housing, Inc. began its legacy of building and managing affordable housing that breathes new life into neighborhoods and creates communities within their housing communities. For more information, please visit https://mhthousing.net.

CONTACT: Lyndsey Terberg
 American House Senior Living Communities 
248.221.9866
lterberg@americanhouse.com

