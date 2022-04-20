American House Names On-Site Leadership Team at American House Village at Bloomfield — Opening Summer 2022

Bloomfield, Michiagn, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American House Senior Living Communities is pleased to announce the appointment of on-site leadership roles at American House Village at Bloomfield.

American House Village at Bloomfield, set to open this summer, is located within the Village at Bloomfield, a mixed-use development at Telegraph Road north of Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township and Pontiac, will feature 150 units offering independent living in a modern but cozy community setting. Amenities and services will include restaurant-style dining, salon, fitness and wellness center, game lounge, activities center, and much more.

On-Site Leadership Team

Mallory Mock, Executive Director

Mock has been with American House for six years, where she has held leadership positions at three different American House locations. Mock found her calling in senior living through volunteer experience she had in college and from then on knew this was the field she wanted to grow her career in. With a true passion for operational excellence, Mock focuses on delivering and improving the resident experience. Mock holds a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and a Master’s in administration from Central Michigan University. In addition, she has over three years of experience in MSHDA tax credit.

Kyra Jackman, Community Relations Director

Jackman brings to American House 8 years of experience in the senior housing living industry. Having worked in all levels of care in senior living, Jackman has a deep understanding of how to help seniors navigate their search to find the right fit for their lifestyle. Jackman knows first-hand the overall wellness benefits for Independent Living residents and peace of mind for their families, having helped her own parents transition to senior living, including her father, who happily called American House home. Her prior assignments include Henry Ford Village, Advantage Living Centers, and Rite Aid. She is genuinely grateful for the opportunity to help families on the path to discovering their future home in which to continue their story.

About American House Senior Living Communities: Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com .

