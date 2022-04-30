American Humane Mourns the Passing of Iconic Country Music Legend and Board Member Naomi Judd

Breaking News
Naomi Judd speaks with a veteran in the Pups4Patriots program.
Naomi Judd poses with a veteran in the Pups4Patriots program.
Washington, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington, D.C., April 30, 2022 – American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, today mourns the loss of iconic music legend Naomi Judd. Naomi served on the board of American Humane for nearly a decade and was active in its programs to both reunite retired Military Working Dogs and its Pups4Patriots program, which pairs veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war, post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury, with highly skilled service dogs at no cost to the vet.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and supporter Naomi Judd and my heart grieves for her family who has lost their shining star. Naomi was a bright light in every room and touched our hearts in so many ways. She was a fearless champion for animal and veteran rights and walked the halls of Congress with us to secure language in the 2016 Defense Authorization Act to help bring our brave Military Working Dogs back home to U.S. soil where they belong. Thanks to her efforts, former MWD handlers have the first right to adopt their battle buddies and ensure a peaceful retirement for these often unrecognized heroes,” said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D, president and CEO of American Humane.  “Naomi was recently at our Sanctuary in Palm Beach and visited firsthand with graduates of our Pups4Patriots program who thanked her for all she has done to help them lead a better life. I know they are grieving with us as well. Naomi will be dearly missed and we can only pray that her passing will help call attention to the significant mental health issues we face as a nation and a people. Godspeed, Naomi.”

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877. Today, this four-star nonprofit saves, shelters, feeds and protects nearly one billion animals worldwide each year. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

CONTACT: Mark Stubis
American Humane
202-677-4227
marks@americanhumane.org

