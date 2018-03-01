American Indian College Fund Launches First-of-Its-Kind Repository of Research on Native Higher Education

Breaking News
Denver, Colo.–, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Indian College Fund has created an online research repository to further understanding about Native higher education, tribal colleges and universities, and American Indian and Alaska Native students. The repository, located on the College Fund’s web site, provides researchers and the general public access to research the work that the College Fund and others do to support Native student success.

This valuable resource on TCU education and Native communities includes literature reviews, annotated bibliographies, and fact sheets on selected topics. It also provides access to dissertations produced by faculty fellows supported by the College Fund’s Mellon Career Enhancement Fellowship program, historical documents the College Fund has produced over the years, and links to white papers and research conducted by other organizations pertinent to the Native higher education community and student success, including the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC), National College Access Network (NCAN), Penn Graduate School of Education’s Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CSMI), Gallup, the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), and many more.

The repository includes four categories of research: student impact, faculty impact, institutional impact, and community impact. Access to research materials are free and open to the public on the College Fund’s website at collegefund.org/research-and-programs/research/research_repository.

If you are aware of research in these four categories that you believe should be linked to this body of work in the research repository, please contact David Sanders, Vice President, Research, Evaluation and Faculty Development, at 303-426-8900 or [email protected]

About the American Indian College Fund

Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for more than 28 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided 6,548 scholarships last year totaling $7.6 million to American Indian students, with more than 125,000 scholarships totaling $100 million since its inception. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 36 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators, and received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

