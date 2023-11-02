2023 Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference 2023 Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dozens of American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will participate in the 2023 Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference, being held November 9–11 in Atlanta.

Aligned with this year’s conference theme, Policy that Matters: Making Public Services Work for All, AIR-affiliated sessions underscore the importance of generating evidence-based solutions to address urgent social challenges in a way that prioritizes equity and builds local capacity to improve systems and supports. AIR sessions cover the institution’s work in the U.S. and internationally, and include a wide range of topics such as responding to child and youth housing insecurity; helping students and schools thrive in a post-pandemic environment; promoting college access; testing interventions designed to boost economic opportunity; improving education quality in multilingual education settings; and exploring women’s agency, empowerment, and the role of social protection in low- and middle-income countries.

APPAM is dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. Each year, AIR experts join thousands of other conference attendees to share knowledge, disseminate research findings, and discuss emerging themes across a variety of policy topics.

Conference attendees can visit AIR’s Exhibit Booth 201, located at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Grand Hall West. Recent graduates and active job seekers are encouraged to attend the APPAM inaugural Career Fair, which occurs Friday, November 10, 1–3 p.m. in Grand Hall East on the Exhibit Level.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are ET). Sessions can also be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program.

Thursday, November 9, 2023

8:30–9:30 a.m.

APPAM Communities: Child Care Subsidy Research and Decision-making

Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizers: Amanda Danks and Karen B. Manship



8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Promoting College Access through the College Transition Process

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lyzz Davis, Jill Bowdon, Christina LiCalsi, and Qi Zhang

Paper: Reducing Summer Melt: Impact of the Text4College Program on College Enrollment



Panel: Uncovering Sources of Variation in Teacher Instructional Coaching

Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi and Burhan Ogut

Paper: Who Gets/Use Extra Time: An Examination of Students’ Test-Taking Behaviors

10:15–11:45 a.m.

Panel: Institutional Responses to Child and Youth Housing Insecurity

Location: Grand Hall C (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Vanessa Coca

Panel: Reemployment of Unemployment Insurance Beneficiaries

Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa

Panel: Teacher Supply, Diversity, and Quality

Location: Embassy G (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: Impacts and Interventions Following the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Students Are Faring and What School Districts Are Doing about It

Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Emily Morton

AIR Panel Chair: Dan Goldhaber

AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Morton, Ian Cullen, Michael DeArmond, Elise Dizon-Ross, Dan Goldhaber and Anna McDonald

Paper: Summer School As a COVID Learning Loss Recovery Strategy: Evidence from Summer 2022

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Roundtable: Economic Opportunity and Good Jobs in the Future of Work: Approaches to Test and Scale Policies and Interventions That Matter

Location: Hanover E (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Speaker: Christina Yancey

Panel: Meaningful Impacts of a Set of Cost Studies: Ohio Case Study

Location: Greenbriar (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Amanda Danks

AIR Panel Chair: Tammy Kolbe

Panel: Recent Research on Issues Affecting State Teacher Pipelines

Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

Paper: The Long and Winding Road: Pathways to Teacher Education Program Completion in Washington State

Panel: State Economic Policies and Effects on Workers’ Benefits, Wages, and Mobility

Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa



Friday, November 10, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Getting Ready, into, and through College: Strategies to Support Postsecondary Readiness, Access, and Completion

Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Tamara Linkow

Paper: Crossing the Finish Line: Impacts of a Transition Coaching Program on College Completion

Panel: Issues in Career and Technical Education

Location: Hanover B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald

Paper: Career and Technical Education Alignment across Five States

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Elise Dizon-Ross and Dan Goldhaber

Paper: CTE Teachers and Postsecondary Outcomes for Students with and without Disabilities

AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald

Paper: Who Teaches Career and Technical Education Classes? Evidence on CTE Teacher Characteristics in Four States

Panel: Language of Instruction Policies As a Pathway to Improving Education Quality in Multilingual Education Settings

Location: Hanover G (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Amanda Danks

AIR Discussant: Pooja Nakamura

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michaela Gulemetova, John Downes, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Odilon Loko and Pooja Nakamura

Paper: Foundational Literacy Improvement Package (FLIP) in Benin

AIR Presenters/Authors: Uttara Balakrishnan, Mauricio Estrada-Matute, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Parul Pandya

Paper: Impacts of Inequities in Access to Language of Education on Educational Achievement: Evidence and Policy Implications from India

AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Molotsky, Talla Cisse, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Anna Warren

Paper: Mixed Methods, Participatory Research to Strengthen Bilingual and Multilingual Education Policies in Francophone Africa

Panel: LIHTC and Affordable Housing Supply: Impacts, Opportunities, and Challenges

Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Audrey Altieri

Paper: Lihtc & Education: An Exploratory Study on the Relationship between Recent Lihtc Awards and School Quality

Panel: Politics and Migration Policy

Location: Marietta (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Cody Bock

Paper: Dangerous Decisions: Unpacking Discourses of Risk and Responsibility in EU-Funded Information Campaigns in Guinea

Panel: Sectoral Workforce Programs: Who Do They Serve and Who Do They Work For?

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Sarah Sahni

AIR Presenter/Author: Dana Shaat

Paper: A Systematic Equity Review of Sectoral Workforce Programs

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: Course Taking and Curriculum

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Ben Backes and Dan Goldhaber

Paper: Departmentalized Instruction and Students’ Academic Trajectories in Middle and High School

AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin and Ben Backes

Paper: Leveling up: An Academic Acceleration Policy to Increase Equity in Advanced High School Course Taking

Roundtable: Promises and Pitfalls on the Road to COVID Recovery in 2023-24 and Beyond

Location: Embassy A (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Speaker: Emily Morton

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Panel: Paraeducators, School Support Staff, and Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald

AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald

Paper: A Descriptive Portrait of the Paraeducator Workforce in Washington State

Panel: Trust Is Key: Cross-Sectoral Evidence on the Influence of Institutional Trust on the Efficacy and Impact of Policy and Program Implementation

Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Cody Bock

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christopher Paek, Cody Bock and Anna Warren

Paper: The Role of Trust in the Formation of Women’s Formal Savings Groups: Experiences from the Nigeria for Women Project

AIR Presenter/Author: Thomas De Hoop

Paper: How Do Formalized Savings Groups Achieve Their Objectives? Evidence from Group-Level Impacts in Nigeria

Saturday, November 11, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Evidence Capacity: From Frameworks to Action

Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Christina Yancey

AIR Presenter/Author: Samia Amin

Paper: Evidence Capacity Building and the Evidence- to- Action (E2A) Framework

Panel: Principals and Evaluation

Location: Embassy H (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Hubbard and Dionisio García Píriz

Paper: Evaluation of the Texas Educator Effectiveness Model Human Capital Management System in Three Texas Public School Districts

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ji Hyun Yang, Drew Atchison, Steven Hurlburt and Kerstin Carlson Le Floch

Paper: Using Regression Discontinuity to Examine Whether Earning a Red or Orange Color on a Given Indicator Led California Principals to Put More Focus on Improving Student Outcomes and Implementing Instructional Strategies on the Area of Underperformance

10:15–11:15 a.m.

APPAM Communities: Economic Evaluation for Public Policy

Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Panel Chairs: Tammy Kolbe and Jesse Levin

Panel: Postsecondary Choices and Constraints, Equity Implications of Policy Design

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Preeya Mbekeani

Paper: Educational Attainment and the COVID-19 Pandemic: Evidence from Massachusetts

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: The Role of Teachers

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Jin, James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Laura Hamilton, Roddy Theobald

Paper: Teacher Domain Knowledge and Teacher Effectiveness across Grades and Subjects

Panel: Women’s Agency, Empowerment, and the Role of Social Protection in Low & Middle Income Countries

Location: Edgewood (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Garima Siwach

AIR Panel Chair: Thomas De Hoop

AIR Presenter/Author: Rosa Castro-Zarzur

Paper: Gender and Protection in Mozambique’s Child Grant ‘Cash Plus Care’ Program

AIR Presenter/Author: Garima Siwach

Paper: Untangling the Relationship between Women’s Agency, Income, and Subjective Well-Being in Nigeria

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Panel: Accessing Employment-Related Benefits: Lessons from Unemployment Insurance, Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans, and Family and Medical Leave

Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa

Paper: Worker Access to Unemployment Insurance



