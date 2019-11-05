Breaking News
American Institutes for Research Experts to Present about Education and Workforce at National Public Policy Conference

Washington, D.C., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) research conference, being held November 7 – 9 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown in Denver, Colorado. 

AIR experts will discuss a variety of topics in the areas of education and workforce development, including educator licensing and deployment; transitions to careers among low-income youth; the impacts of early college high schools; the effects of school-based prekindergarten programs, and more. On Friday, Nov. 8, AIR’s Jill Bowdon will speak at a special panel focused on the success of women in quantitative methods fields.

This is APPAM’s 41st annual Fall Research Conference and has the theme “Rising to the Challenge: Engaging Diverse Perspectives on Issues and Evidence.” APPAM is a professional organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis and education.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and/or AIR work are listed below, and can also be found on the APPAM conference website (scroll down to the American Institutes for Research header). All sessions are in Mountain Standard Time (MST).

Thursday, Nov. 7

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Panel: The Effectiveness, Benefits and Costs of High School Interventions to Promote Postsecondary Outcomes

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 15 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Organizer: Jesse Levin

  • Longer-Term Impacts of Early College High Schools on Postsecondary Outcomes 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Kristina Zeiser, Mengli Song and Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes
  • The Costs and Benefits of Early College High Schools 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchinson, Salma Mohammed, Kristina Zeiser and Jesse Levin
  • Targeted Interventions in High School: Preparing Students for College 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu, Benjamin Backes, Amanda Oliveira and Dan Goldhaber
  • Cost Analysis of the Kentucky Targeted Interventions Program 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin, Lynn Hu, Maryan Carbuccia-Abbott and Ethan Adelman-Sil


1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Panel: Lessons from California: How Paid Leave Policies Can Boost Family Health and Economic Stability

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Plaza Court 7 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

  • Paid Family Leave and Health Care Utilization Among Working Mothers in California 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Aleksandra Holod, Krishna Winfrey, Sami Kitmitto and Steve Garfinkel


1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Panel: Alternative Strategies to Promote Reemployment

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Plaza Ballroom F (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Panel Chair: Irma Perez-Johnson

AIR Discussant: Scott Davis

  • Effectiveness of Personalized Entrepreneurship Training and Financial Capital for Dislocated Workersm 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Heinrich Hock and Irma Perez-Johnson

Panel: Using Portfolio-Based Certification to Identify, License, and Deploy Effective Teachers

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 17 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Organizer: Natalya Gnedko-Berry

AIR Discussant: Gretchen Weber

  • How Is the Concentration of National Board Certified Teachers Related to Student Achievement and Teacher Retention? 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: So Jung Park, Liu Feng and Trisha Borman
  • Do Bonuses Affect Teacher Staffing and Student Achievement in High Poverty Schools? Evidence from an Incentive for National Board Certified Teachers in Washington State
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and James Cowan
  • Effects of National Board-Certified Instructional Leaders on Classroom Practice and Student Achievement of Novice Teachers 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Bo Zhu, Natalya Gnedko-Berry and Trisha Borman
  • From the Clinical Experience to the Classroom: Assessing the Predictive Validity of the Massachusetts Candidate Assessment of Performance 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Bingjie Chen, James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald


3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Panel: Diverse Uses of Kindergarten Entry Assessments to Inform Research, Policy, and Practice

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 12 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

  • Children’s Knowledge and Skills at Kindergarten Entry in Illinois: Results from the First Illinois Statewide Administration of the Kindergarten Individual Development Survey 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Jill Bowdon, Rui Yang and Jingtong Pan
  • Establishing Performance-Level Thresholds for the New Mexico Kindergarten Observation Tool 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Dahlke, Samantha Neiman, Rui Yang, Briana Garcia, Andrew P. Swanlund, Ryan T. Williams and Kristin Flanagan


Friday, Nov. 8

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Panel: Effects of School-Based Pre-K Programs

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 11 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Discussant: Michael Little

APPAM Communities: Women in Quantitative Methods

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Plaza Ballroom A Pre-Function (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Presenter: Jill Bowdon


3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Panel: The Paths They Take: Transitions to Careers Among Low-Income Young Adults

Location: Plaza Building: Lobby Level, Director’s Row H (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Discussant: Irma Perez-Johnson

  • Pathways from High School to the Labor Market: What We Know and What Might Help 
    AIR Presenter/Author: Harry Holzer, Institute Fellow
  • Career Pathways and Postsecondary Transitions in Washington State High Schools 
    AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber, Harry Holzer, Zeyu Xu and James Cowan

Panel: Understanding the Effects of Peers on Educational Outcomes

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 14 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

  • Beyond the Cone of Uncertainty: Examining the Human Capital Spillover Effects of Hurricane Maria 
    AIR Presenter/Author: Umut Ozek


Saturday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Panel: Issues in Early Childhood: Experimental Evidence on the Educational Effects of Intervening Early

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 11 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Panel Chair: Jill Bowdon

Panel: Identifying and Testing Factors That Support Post-Secondary Persistence and Completion

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 10 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Discussant: Christina LiCalsi


1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Panel: Student Teaching Placements and Teacher Outcomes: Emerging Evidence and Novel Interventions

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 17 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

AIR Organizer and Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald

  • Student Teaching Apprenticeships in Context: The Importance of Specific Human Capital in Early-Career Teacher Development 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber
  • Seizing a Missed Opportunity: Transforming the Placement and Evaluation of Student Teachers and Implications for Teacher Hiring and Retention 
    AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber
  • Do Better Student Teaching Placements Lead to Better Employment Outcomes? Evidence from a Random Assignment Experiment 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and James Cowan


3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Panel: Do Special Education Students Get a `Free and Appropriate Public Education’? Looking at Effectiveness and Equity in Education for Students with Disabilities

Location: Plaza Building: Concourse Level, Governor’s Square 14 (Sheraton Denver Downtown)

  • The Coherence between Special Education Teachers’ Preparation and Early Career Experiences and Implications for Special Education Teacher Attrition 
    AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber

For more information about the conference, visit APPAM’s website.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
[email protected]
