Arlington, Va., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will be sharing evidence and insights from their work at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting. The in-person meeting is April 13-16 in Chicago and the virtual conference is on May 4 and 5.
AERA is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning, and its annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of education researchers, policymakers and practitioners in the world. The theme for this year’s conference is “Interrogating Consequential Education Research in Pursuit of Truth.”
AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, including education policies and politics; large scale assessments; learning and instruction; measurement and research methodology; out-of-school time; research, evaluation and assessment in schools; teaching and teacher education; and many others.
AIR supports the AERA Annual Meeting as a platinum sponsor and is inviting attendees to a networking reception at the Chicago Cultural Center on Saturday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (CDT). The reception will be a chance for attendees to connect with colleagues and others in the field in an informal setting.
Also during the AERA Annual Meeting, two veteran AIR researchers will be honored for their contributions to education research. Michael Garet and David Osher will be inducted as 2023 AERA Fellows during a breakfast on Friday, April 14, along with 22 other researchers.
AIR experts will also present at the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually on March 28-30 and in-person April 12-15 in Chicago. NCME is a professional organization for individuals involved in assessment, evaluation, testing and other aspects of educational measurement and holds its annual meeting at the same time and location as AERA.
Selected AERA and NCME presentations featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. A full listing of AIR presentations and convenings is available online. AIR will be sharing information about AERA on social media, including the @AIRInforms Twitter account, using the hashtag #AIRatAERA. The institution will also have a conference booth, 527, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the Riverside Ballroom.
Select AIR Presentations at AERA and NCME
(All times are CDT)
AERA
Thursday, April 13
11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.
Improving Low-Performing Schools Through Accountability Policy Under the Every Student Succeeds Act
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V
AIR Chair: Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch
AIR Discussant: Jennifer O’Day
- How Districts Are Responding to ESSA Flexibility for School Improvement Actions and Support
AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrea Boyle, Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch, Anna Healy and Kylie Klein
- Principals’ Strategies for School Improvement and Perception of Supports in CSI Schools
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Steven Hurlburt and Elaine Yang
- The Impact of Comprehensive Support and Improvement Designation on Student Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Damon Blair and Katie Hyland
- The Influence of Design Decisions on Identification of Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison and Katie Hyland
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Targeting Interventions to At-Risk Students in Schools
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Floor: 7th Floor, Grand Ballroom Salon III
- Scaling a Self-Affirmation Intervention During the Context of the Pandemic: Impacts Across Two Nation-Wide Cohorts
AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Sarah Peko-Spicer and Cong Ye
Friday, April 14
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Considering the Conditions for High-Quality Civic Education
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V
AIR Chair: Corey Savage
- Access to Civics Content and Effective Instructional Approaches
AIR Presenters/Authors: Saki Ikoma and Corey Savage
9:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Historically Black College and University Models of STEM Success
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V
- Serving Servant Leaders: Understanding the Institutional Strengths and Financial Needs of Historically Black Colleges and Universities That Serve Low-Income STEM Students
AIR Presenters/Authors: Brittany Boyd, Mahi Megra and Tameka Porter
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
English Language Proficiency: Interrogating Impacts
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Floor: 4th Floor, Clark — 1/2 Marriott Ballroom
- English Proficiency and the Pandemic: How Did English Learners Fare During COVID?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Lisa Hsin and Ashley Pierson
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
The School Voucher Illusion: Exposing the Pretense of Equity
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Lobby – Level 3, Gold Coast
- Voucher Expansion in Indiana
AIR Presenter/Author: Megan Austin
Saturday, April 15
9:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Examining U.S. Inequalities Using the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) Data
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 2, Michigan A
AIR Discussant: Markus Broer
- Skills Gap by Age Across U.S. States
AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski
11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.
Various Approaches of Play-Based Teaching and Learning
Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, Floor: B2 Level, Imperial Ballroom
- TeacherRead: Supporting New York City Pre-K Teachers in Their Shared Book Reading Practice
AIR Presenters/Authors: Johannes M. Bos and Aleksandra Holod
Reimagining OST Evaluation and Measurement Amid Educational Inequality
Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, Floor: B2 Level, Imperial Ballroom
- Are You Ready? Developing an Out-of-School Time Measure of Readiness for Change
AIR Presenter/Author: Jessy Zadrazil Newman
Sunday, April 16
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Contextualizing Educational Leadership and Policy: Pre-K–20 Perspectives
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V
- Problematizing Equity in Practice: Considerations for Collaborative Efforts to Promote Educational Equity
AIR Presenters/Authors: Melissa Arellanes and Tammie Causey-Konaté
Transforming Organizations and Systems for Educational Improvement
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V
- District Transformation in the Pandemic Era: Lessons from a Five-Year Initiative, Disrupted
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Melissa Brown-Sims and Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch
- Measuring Implementation of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS): Integrated MTSS Fidelity Rubric (IMFR)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gruner Gandhi and Andrew P. Swanlund
11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. (Presidential Session)
Consequential Research for Youth Programs: Insights About Racial Reckoning and Equity From Scholars, Youth Workers, and Young People
Hyatt Regency Chicago, Floor: East Tower — Ballroom Level, Grand Hall J
AIR Chair: Deepa Sriya Vasudevan
AIR Discussant: Deb Moroney
- Equity Starts at Home: Reimagining the Workforce and Youth Worker Well-Being
AIR Presenter/Author: Deepa Sriya Vasudevan
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Leading for Racial Justice and Culturally Responsive Practices
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 2, Colorado
- Continuous Improvement to Operationalize Equity in a Research-Practice Partnership with Computer Science Education Leaders
AIR Presenter/Author: Joel Martin Knudson
NCME
Wednesday, March 29
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Virtual eBoard Session
Virtual, Room 4
- Impact of College Entrance Exam Mandate on College Readiness and Enrollment
AIR Presenter: Burhan Ogut
Thursday, March 30
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Virtual e-Board Session
Virtual – Room 1
- Leveraging Natural Language Processing to Augment Practice Analysis
AIR Presenters: Bharati Belwalkar, Christina Curnow, Luke Patterson and Sandeep Shetty
Thursday, April 13
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Research Blitz: Various Uses of Process Data
Marriott, 5th Floor: Los Angeles/Miami
- Exploring Students’ Navigational Pathways in NAEP Process Data
AIR Presenter: Juanita Hicks
Friday, April 14
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Rater Effect Evaluation and Mitigation
Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F
- Using Iterative Generalizability Studies in the Context of Measuring Equitable Mathematics Instruction
AIR Presenter: Elizabeth L. Adams
Saturday, April 15
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Investigating Measurement Invariance in Noncognitive Assessment
Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F
- Investigating Measurement Invariance in NAEP Student Questionnaire Index Items
AIR Presenters: Young Yee Kim and Xiaying Zheng
2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Simulating Large-Scale Assessment Data: Tools and Practice
Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F
- A Use Case of Simulating NAEP-like Data
AIR Presenters: Paul Bailey, Sinan Yavuz and Ting Zhang
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org
