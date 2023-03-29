Arlington, Va., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will be sharing evidence and insights from their work at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting. The in-person meeting is April 13-16 in Chicago and the virtual conference is on May 4 and 5.

AERA is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning, and its annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of education researchers, policymakers and practitioners in the world. The theme for this year’s conference is “Interrogating Consequential Education Research in Pursuit of Truth.”

AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, including education policies and politics; large scale assessments; learning and instruction; measurement and research methodology; out-of-school time; research, evaluation and assessment in schools; teaching and teacher education; and many others.

AIR supports the AERA Annual Meeting as a platinum sponsor and is inviting attendees to a networking reception at the Chicago Cultural Center on Saturday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (CDT). The reception will be a chance for attendees to connect with colleagues and others in the field in an informal setting.

Also during the AERA Annual Meeting, two veteran AIR researchers will be honored for their contributions to education research. Michael Garet and David Osher will be inducted as 2023 AERA Fellows during a breakfast on Friday, April 14, along with 22 other researchers.

AIR experts will also present at the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually on March 28-30 and in-person April 12-15 in Chicago. NCME is a professional organization for individuals involved in assessment, evaluation, testing and other aspects of educational measurement and holds its annual meeting at the same time and location as AERA.

Selected AERA and NCME presentations featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. A full listing of AIR presentations and convenings is available online. AIR will be sharing information about AERA on social media, including the @AIRInforms Twitter account, using the hashtag #AIRatAERA. The institution will also have a conference booth, 527, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the Riverside Ballroom.



Select AIR Presentations at AERA and NCME

(All times are CDT)



AERA

Thursday, April 13

11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Improving Low-Performing Schools Through Accountability Policy Under the Every Student Succeeds Act

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V

AIR Chair: Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch

AIR Discussant: Jennifer O’Day

How Districts Are Responding to ESSA Flexibility for School Improvement Actions and Support

AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrea Boyle, Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch, Anna Healy and Kylie Klein

Principals’ Strategies for School Improvement and Perception of Supports in CSI Schools

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Steven Hurlburt and Elaine Yang

The Impact of Comprehensive Support and Improvement Designation on Student Outcomes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Damon Blair and Katie Hyland

The Influence of Design Decisions on Identification of Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison and Katie Hyland



2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Targeting Interventions to At-Risk Students in Schools

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Floor: 7th Floor, Grand Ballroom Salon III

Scaling a Self-Affirmation Intervention During the Context of the Pandemic: Impacts Across Two Nation-Wide Cohorts

AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Sarah Peko-Spicer and Cong Ye



Friday, April 14

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Considering the Conditions for High-Quality Civic Education

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V

AIR Chair: Corey Savage

Access to Civics Content and Effective Instructional Approaches

AIR Presenters/Authors: Saki Ikoma and Corey Savage



9:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Historically Black College and University Models of STEM Success

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V

Serving Servant Leaders: Understanding the Institutional Strengths and Financial Needs of Historically Black Colleges and Universities That Serve Low-Income STEM Students

AIR Presenters/Authors: Brittany Boyd, Mahi Megra and Tameka Porter



2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

English Language Proficiency: Interrogating Impacts

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Floor: 4th Floor, Clark — 1/2 Marriott Ballroom

English Proficiency and the Pandemic: How Did English Learners Fare During COVID?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Lisa Hsin and Ashley Pierson



2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

The School Voucher Illusion: Exposing the Pretense of Equity

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Lobby – Level 3, Gold Coast

Voucher Expansion in Indiana

AIR Presenter/Author: Megan Austin



Saturday, April 15

9:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Examining U.S. Inequalities Using the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) Data

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 2, Michigan A

AIR Discussant: Markus Broer

Skills Gap by Age Across U.S. States

AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski



11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Various Approaches of Play-Based Teaching and Learning

Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, Floor: B2 Level, Imperial Ballroom

TeacherRead: Supporting New York City Pre-K Teachers in Their Shared Book Reading Practice

AIR Presenters/Authors: Johannes M. Bos and Aleksandra Holod

Reimagining OST Evaluation and Measurement Amid Educational Inequality

Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, Floor: B2 Level, Imperial Ballroom

Are You Ready? Developing an Out-of-School Time Measure of Readiness for Change

AIR Presenter/Author: Jessy Zadrazil Newman



Sunday, April 16

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Contextualizing Educational Leadership and Policy: Pre-K–20 Perspectives

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V

Problematizing Equity in Practice: Considerations for Collaborative Efforts to Promote Educational Equity

AIR Presenters/Authors: Melissa Arellanes and Tammie Causey-Konaté



Transforming Organizations and Systems for Educational Improvement

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 4, Sheraton Ballroom IV and V

District Transformation in the Pandemic Era: Lessons from a Five-Year Initiative, Disrupted

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Melissa Brown-Sims and Kerstin A. Carlson Le Floch

Measuring Implementation of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS): Integrated MTSS Fidelity Rubric (IMFR)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gruner Gandhi and Andrew P. Swanlund



11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. (Presidential Session)

Consequential Research for Youth Programs: Insights About Racial Reckoning and Equity From Scholars, Youth Workers, and Young People

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Floor: East Tower — Ballroom Level, Grand Hall J

AIR Chair: Deepa Sriya Vasudevan

AIR Discussant: Deb Moroney

Equity Starts at Home: Reimagining the Workforce and Youth Worker Well-Being

AIR Presenter/Author: Deepa Sriya Vasudevan



2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Leading for Racial Justice and Culturally Responsive Practices

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Floor: Level 2, Colorado

Continuous Improvement to Operationalize Equity in a Research-Practice Partnership with Computer Science Education Leaders

AIR Presenter/Author: Joel Martin Knudson



NCME

Wednesday, March 29

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Virtual eBoard Session

Virtual, Room 4

Impact of College Entrance Exam Mandate on College Readiness and Enrollment

AIR Presenter: Burhan Ogut



Thursday, March 30

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Virtual e-Board Session

Virtual – Room 1

Leveraging Natural Language Processing to Augment Practice Analysis

AIR Presenters: Bharati Belwalkar, Christina Curnow, Luke Patterson and Sandeep Shetty



Thursday, April 13

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Research Blitz: Various Uses of Process Data

Marriott, 5th Floor: Los Angeles/Miami

Exploring Students’ Navigational Pathways in NAEP Process Data

AIR Presenter: Juanita Hicks



Friday, April 14

2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Rater Effect Evaluation and Mitigation

Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F

Using Iterative Generalizability Studies in the Context of Measuring Equitable Mathematics Instruction

AIR Presenter: Elizabeth L. Adams



Saturday, April 15

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Investigating Measurement Invariance in Noncognitive Assessment

Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F

Investigating Measurement Invariance in NAEP Student Questionnaire Index Items

AIR Presenters: Young Yee Kim and Xiaying Zheng



2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Simulating Large-Scale Assessment Data: Tools and Practice

Marriott, 5th Floor: Chicago Ballroom F

A Use Case of Simulating NAEP-like Data

AIR Presenters: Paul Bailey, Sinan Yavuz and Ting Zhang

