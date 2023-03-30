Arlington, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2023 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference, being held April 2 – 5, 2023, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. The conference is available both in-person and virtually.

COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs. The theme of this year’s conference is “Elevate to a Higher Level.”

AIR experts will present several sessions on a wide variety of topics, including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, impactful leadership for today’s adult education challenges, using data from the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) in research, and more. AIR is a strand partner and may be found at booth 613 in the exhibitor hall.

AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).

Monday, April 3, 2023

8:00 – 9:15 a.m. EDT (Session 1)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: Learnings and Tools Under Development

AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry

Location: A708 (In-person)

New Online Learning Opportunities Through LINCS

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Kevin Belcher

Location: A602 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)



11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT (Session 2)

LINCS Resource Collection: The Solution to “So Much to Do, So Little Time”

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)



2:00 – 3:15 p.m. EDT (Session 3)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: The Next Generation of Support

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Dalsimer and Amanda Ahlstrand

Location: A703 (In-person); V8 (Virtual)

LINCS and Federal Initiatives from OCTAE

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V23 (Virtual)

Using PIAAC in Research: Investigating Skills, Education-Job Mismatch, and Post-Secondary Credentials Among U.S. Immigrants

AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski

Location: INTL 9 (In-person); V7 (Virtual)

Building SkillBlox and Using Quality Free Resources to Teach the Skills That Matter

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: M106 (In-person); V16 (Virtual)



3:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT (Session 4)

LINCS 101

AIR Presenters/Authors: Marcela Movit and Adria Katka

Location: A701 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)

LINCS Community: Your Partner in Meeting your Adult Education Program Goals and Objectives

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michelle Perry and Jen Chingwe

Location: INTL 7 (In-person)



Tuesday, April 4, 2023

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT (Session 6)

Exploring Effective Strategies Around Postsecondary Transition for Adult Learners

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe, Michelle Perry and Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V21 (Virtual)

Impactful Leadership for Today’s Adult Education Challenges: State Leadership Discuss the Benefits of LEAD Institute

AIR Presenter/Author: Hanna Schlosser

Location: A706 (In-person); V12 (Virtual)

LINCS through the Lens of DEI

AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen

Location: A602 (In-person); V22 (Virtual)



2:00 – 3:15 p.m. EDT (Session 7)

Exploring Literacy and Numeracy Skills by Age and Education in Your State and County

AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Pawlowski and Alex Lesniak

Location: INTL 10 (In-person); V6 (Virtual)



3:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT (Session 8)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: Supporting IET Through Professional Development

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Amy Dalsimer

Location: A704 (In-person); V9 (Virtual)



Wednesday, April 5, 2023

8:00 – 9:15 a.m. (Session 9)

Engaging in the New Civics Education and Citizenship LINCS Community Group

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe and Michelle Perry

Location: M101 (In-person); V18 (Virtual)

A LINCS Training Experience: Reflecting on Your Practice: How Reflection Informs and Shapes Teacher Practice

AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: A701 (In-person); V16 (Virtual)



11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 10)

Findings from the National Study of the Implementation of Adult Education

AIR Presenter/Author: Stephanie Cronen

Location: INTL 7 (In-person)

A LINCS Training Experience: Motivating Adult Learners: Self-Efficacy, Goal Setting, and the Learning Environment

AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: INTL 4 (In-person); V2 (Virtual)

What’s New With LINCS?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Jen Chingwe

Location: A601 (In-person); V21 (Virtual)



1:30 – 2:45 p.m. (Session 11)

Curating Professional Development Using LINCS Learning Plans

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe, Sudie Whalen, Marcela Movit and Michelle Perry

Location: INTL 4 (In-person); V3 (Virtual)

CREATE Adult Skills Network: Updates on Year 2 R&D for Technology-enabled Instruction and Assessment

AIR Presenter/Author: Stephanie Cronen

Location: A601 (In-person); V4 (Virtual)

A LINCS Training Experience: Preparing Adult English Language Learners for the Workforce: Models and Resources

AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: A701 (In-person); V11 (Virtual)



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

