Topics include centering DEI in research syntheses, career and technical education, school climate, online credit recovery, and more.

Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2023 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held September 27-30, 2023, at the Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

Built around the theme “Embedding Equity for Better Methods, Evidence, and Practice,” the conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including centering diversity, equity and inclusion in research synthesis; new evidence on the effectiveness of career and technical education; insights on systematic evidence review; community advisory boards in the real world; and exploring inequities in access to and characteristics of early college high schools.

Thursday, September 28, 2023

9:00–10:30 a.m.

Paper: 3C. Examining Equity Promoting Policies During the Pandemic

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel– Studio E

Paper Presentation: Encouraging Families to Visit a Literacy Website: A Randomized Study of the Impact of Email and Text Message Communications

AIR Presenters/Authors: Candace Hester, Anja Kurki, Ashley Pierson and Amy Feygin



12:30–1:30 p.m.

Special Session: Career & Opportunities Forum

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View – Studio D



4:15–5:45 p.m.

Symposium: 5A. New Evidence on the Effectiveness of Career and Technical Education

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 7

AIR Organizer: Katherine Hughes



Paper: 5C. Postsecondary Preparation and Success

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 6

Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Longer-Term Impacts of Early Colleges on Workforce, Education, and Later Life Outcomes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Robert Schwarzhaupt, Krissy Zeiser, Kyle Neering, Sara Mitchell and Mengli Song



Paper: 5D. New Insights from and on Systematic Evidence Reviews

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio F

AIR Session Chair: Martyna Citkowicz

Paper Presentation: Considerations for Centering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Research Syntheses

AIR Presenters/Authors: Joshua Polanin, Isabelle Edwards and Sarah Peko-Spicer

Paper Presentation: Operationalizing the Principles of QuantCrit: Insights and Practical Examples for the Field

AIR Presenter/Author: Arielle Lentz



Integrated Symposium: 5E. Algorithmic and Testing Fairness in Education: Methods and Applications

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio E

Presentation: Assessing the Effectiveness of Accommodations and Universal Design Elements Using Process Data

AIR Presenters: Burhan Ogut, Darrick Yee and Ruhan Circi



Friday, September 29, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Paper: 6C. Exploring the Intersection of School Accountability and State Education Regulation

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 5

Paper Presentation: The Impact of CSI Designation on Student Outcomes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Kerstin Le Floch, Damon Blair and Steve Hurlburt



Paper: 6D. Postsecondary Lightning Round

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 1–3

Paper Presentation: Leveling Up: An Academic Acceleration Policy to Increase Equity in Advanced High School Course Taking

AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin and Ben Backes



Paper: 6G. Teachers, School Climate and Disparities in Student Outcomes

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 6

Paper Presentation: Teachers and School Climate: Effects on Student Outcomes and Academic Disciplines

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ben Backes, James Cowan and Roddy Theobald



2:45–4:15 p.m.

Paper: 8B. High School Course Taking

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 7

Paper Presentation: A Comparison of Two Widely Adopted AP Computer Science Curricula in High Hispanic Student Population

AIR Presenter/Author: Dana Shaat

Paper Presentation: Effects of Online Credit Recovery on High School Credit Accumulation and Graduation: Evidence from a Multisite Randomized Study

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Sarah Peko-Spicer, Iliana Brodziak De Los Reyes and Peggy Clements



4:30–6:00 p.m.

Paper: 9E. Power Analysis Implications for Evaluation Design

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View – Salon 5

Paper Presentation: Mapping the Landscape of the Empirical Literature on Power Analysis Design Parameters

AIR Presenters/Authors: Joseph Taylor and Qi Zhang



Saturday, September 30, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Moderated Discussion: 10C. Community Advisory Boards in the Real World – Insights from Three Projects

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio B

AIR Panelist: Sarah Peko-Spicer



