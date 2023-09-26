Topics include centering DEI in research syntheses, career and technical education, school climate, online credit recovery, and more.
Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2023 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held September 27-30, 2023, at the Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.
Built around the theme “Embedding Equity for Better Methods, Evidence, and Practice,” the conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including centering diversity, equity and inclusion in research synthesis; new evidence on the effectiveness of career and technical education; insights on systematic evidence review; community advisory boards in the real world; and exploring inequities in access to and characteristics of early college high schools.
AIR is also a 2023 Institutional Member and Platinum Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall and the Career and Opportunities Forum, for those wanting to learn more about its research and career opportunities.
Sessions featuring AIR experts/or their work are listed below (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website.
Thursday, September 28, 2023
9:00–10:30 a.m.
Paper: 3C. Examining Equity Promoting Policies During the Pandemic
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel– Studio E
Paper Presentation: Encouraging Families to Visit a Literacy Website: A Randomized Study of the Impact of Email and Text Message Communications
AIR Presenters/Authors: Candace Hester, Anja Kurki, Ashley Pierson and Amy Feygin
12:30–1:30 p.m.
Special Session: Career & Opportunities Forum
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View – Studio D
4:15–5:45 p.m.
Symposium: 5A. New Evidence on the Effectiveness of Career and Technical Education
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 7
AIR Organizer: Katherine Hughes
Paper: 5C. Postsecondary Preparation and Success
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 6
Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Longer-Term Impacts of Early Colleges on Workforce, Education, and Later Life Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Robert Schwarzhaupt, Krissy Zeiser, Kyle Neering, Sara Mitchell and Mengli Song
Paper: 5D. New Insights from and on Systematic Evidence Reviews
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio F
AIR Session Chair: Martyna Citkowicz
Paper Presentation: Considerations for Centering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Research Syntheses
AIR Presenters/Authors: Joshua Polanin, Isabelle Edwards and Sarah Peko-Spicer
Paper Presentation: Operationalizing the Principles of QuantCrit: Insights and Practical Examples for the Field
AIR Presenter/Author: Arielle Lentz
Integrated Symposium: 5E. Algorithmic and Testing Fairness in Education: Methods and Applications
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio E
Presentation: Assessing the Effectiveness of Accommodations and Universal Design Elements Using Process Data
AIR Presenters: Burhan Ogut, Darrick Yee and Ruhan Circi
Friday, September 29, 2023
8:30–10:00 a.m.
Paper: 6C. Exploring the Intersection of School Accountability and State Education Regulation
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 5
Paper Presentation: The Impact of CSI Designation on Student Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Kerstin Le Floch, Damon Blair and Steve Hurlburt
Paper: 6D. Postsecondary Lightning Round
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 1–3
Paper Presentation: Leveling Up: An Academic Acceleration Policy to Increase Equity in Advanced High School Course Taking
AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin and Ben Backes
Paper: 6G. Teachers, School Climate and Disparities in Student Outcomes
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 6
Paper Presentation: Teachers and School Climate: Effects on Student Outcomes and Academic Disciplines
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ben Backes, James Cowan and Roddy Theobald
2:45–4:15 p.m.
Paper: 8B. High School Course Taking
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Salon 7
Paper Presentation: A Comparison of Two Widely Adopted AP Computer Science Curricula in High Hispanic Student Population
AIR Presenter/Author: Dana Shaat
Paper Presentation: Effects of Online Credit Recovery on High School Credit Accumulation and Graduation: Evidence from a Multisite Randomized Study
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Sarah Peko-Spicer, Iliana Brodziak De Los Reyes and Peggy Clements
4:30–6:00 p.m.
Paper: 9E. Power Analysis Implications for Evaluation Design
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View – Salon 5
Paper Presentation: Mapping the Landscape of the Empirical Literature on Power Analysis Design Parameters
AIR Presenters/Authors: Joseph Taylor and Qi Zhang
Saturday, September 30, 2023
8:30–10:00 a.m.
Moderated Discussion: 10C. Community Advisory Boards in the Real World – Insights from Three Projects
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel – Studio B
AIR Panelist: Sarah Peko-Spicer
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
