Arlington, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will present at several sessions during the annual Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) conference occurring virtually Feb. 14–15, and in-person Feb. 18–22 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C. The theme for this year’s conference is “Improving Education for a More Equitable World” and aligns with AIR’s work around the globe to improve the quality and relevance of education programs in developing countries, and to empower individuals, communities and institutions.

CIES is the largest and oldest comparative and international society in the world, with more than 3,000 members representing more than 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies in over 120 countries worldwide.

AIR experts will present on a wide range of international topics, including improving education programs with trauma-informed approaches; evaluation of school feeding and literacy interventions; monitoring and measuring youth resilience; large scale assessments; and more. AIR is a Platinum sponsor for the event and will host a reception on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Washington, Constitution Level (3B), Roosevelt room.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Eastern Standard Time). For more information on the conference and to see a full list of sessions, visit the CIES website. Explore how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation and technical assistance on the AIR website.



Tuesday, February 14

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Online Roundtable Session 1: Exploring Intensive Longitudinal Methods and Design Towards a Person-specific and Holistic Understanding of Human Development

Location: Zoom Room 102

AIR Chair: Juliette Berg

Presentation: Development and Implications of an Idiographic Measurement Instrument for Adolescent Youth Sense of Purpose

AIR Presenter/Author: Juliette Berg



Saturday, February 18

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pre-conference Workshop: Improving Education Programming with Trauma-Informed Approaches

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Bulfinch

AIR Workshop Organizer: Elizabeth Spier

AIR Presenter: Manolya Tanyu

Pre-conference Workshop: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Latrobe

AIR Workshop Organizer: Amy Rathbun

AIR Presenters: Emily Pawlowski, Jason Solinsky and Marissa Hall



Sunday, February 19

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Panel: Hungry Minds: Evaluation of School Feeding and Literacy Interventions

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution D

Presentation: Literacy & School Feeding in Liberia

AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Zaas, Michaela Gulemetova and Uttara Balakrishnan

Presentation: Literacy & School Feeding in Sri Lanka

AIR Presenters/Authors: Hannah Ring, Adria Molotsky and Pooja Nakamura

9:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Poster: Exploring International PISA 2018 Achievement Gaps Between 15-year-olds Whose Primary Home Language Did and Did Not Match the Test Language

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution E

AIR Presenters/Authors: Madeleine Ward and Jason Solinsky

Paper: Multiple Approaches to Teaching and Learning in Conflict-affected Contexts

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence G

Presentation: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Political Instability: UNICEF’s Integrated Skills Training Program and Lebanon’s ‘Triple Crises’

AIR Presenters/Authors: Yasmina Haddad, Hannah Ring, Mitchell Morey and Ella Hutzler

2:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Panel: Monitoring and Measuring Youth Resilience for Improved Programing: A Case in Colombia

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Farragut Square

AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez

Presentation: Developing a Practical and Useful Tool to Measure Youth Resilience

AIR Presenter/Author: Mauricio Estrada Matute

Presentation: The Case of Colombia – A Baseline Assessment from the Youth Resilience Assessment Tool

AIR Presenter/Author: Ana Gonzalez

4:45 – 6:15 p.m.

Panel: Improving Literacy and Nutrition in West Africa with School Feeding Programs

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence G

AIR Chair: Vanessa Hoffman

Presentation: Adapting to Security Concerns, Improving Literacy through School Feeding Programs in Burkina Faso

AIR Presenters/Authors: Vanessa Hoffman, Daniel Zaas, Ella Hutzler and Marlous de Milliano

Presentation: Food for Education in Cote d’Ivoire: Complexities of Targeting Women and Girls in Vulnerable Regions

AIR Presenters/Authors: Vanessa Hoffman, Michaela Gulemetova, Anna Warren, Mitchell Morey and Hannah Ring

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Panel: An 8-year Perspective on the Progress and Challenges to Increase Educational Attainment in the CAC Region

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Arlington

Presentation: Filling the Gap on Open/Accessible Formative Resources for and by the Region

AIR Presenter/Author: Ana Gonzalez and Sean Kelly

Paper: M&E for Equity and Marginalized Populations

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Burnham

Presentation: Culturally Responsive Research in Conflict-affected Contexts: Lessons in Research Design, Data Collection, and Analysis from Syrian Refugee Teachers in Turkey

AIR Presenter/Author: Ozen Guven



Monday, February 20

9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Poster: Science Career Expectations and PISA Achievement of 15-year-old Male and Female students: A Cross-country Perspective

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution E

AIR Presenter/Author: Marissa Hall

4:45 – 6:15 p.m.

Paper: Effects of Migration and COVID 19 in the LAC Region

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Tiber Creek A

AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez

2:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Panel: Large Scale Assessments – Lessons from a Foundational Skills and National School Assessment Study

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Cabin John

AIR Chair: Pooja Nakamura

AIR Discussant: Parul Pandya

Presentation: Foundational Learning Study – Benchmarking and Analysis

AIR Presenters/Authors: Mauricio Estrada Matute, Parul Pandya, Pooja Nakamura and Chinmaya Hola

Presentation: A Nationally Representative School Assessment 2021 – Test Design, Reporting, Dissemination and Use of Data

AIR Presenters/Authors: Chinmaya Holla, Parul Pandya, Pooja Nakamura and Mauricio Estrada Matute

Presentation: Foundational Study – Applying the Findings to Classroom, Teacher Training, and Future Assessments

AIR Presenters/Authors: Pooja Nakamura, Mauricio Estrada Matute, Parul Pandya and Marlous de Milliano



Tuesday, February 21

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Panel: New Approaches for Measuring and Comparing Numeracy Education Outcomes Across Countries

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence I

Presentation: Mathematics Benchmarking Using Policy Linking for SDG 4.1.1 Reporting

AIR Presenter/Author: Jeff Davis



Wednesday, February 22

9:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Panel: Turning on the LITES: Sparking Change through the Language of Instruction Transition in Education Systems (LITES) Study

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Penn Quarter A

Presentation: Language of Instruction Transition in Education Systems (LITES) Research Overview

AIR Presenter/Author: Pooja Nakamura

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Roundtable Session 9: Supporting Transitions, Reducing Barriers, and Promoting Positive Youth Development: From Guatemala to MENA

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Cabinet

AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez

3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Panel: Progress on Measuring SDG 4 – Improved Methodology, Community of Practice, and New Results for Policy Linking on SDG Indicator 4.1.1.

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence E

AIR Chair: Abdullah Ferdous

Presentation: Implementing Policy Linking in a Decentralized Education System

AIR Presenter/Author: Sean Kelly

Presentation: Students’ Achievement of Reading and Math Proficiency for SDG 4 on Provincial and National Assessments

AIR Presenters/Authors: Abdullah Ferdous and Jeff Davis



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org