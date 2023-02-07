Arlington, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will present at several sessions during the annual Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) conference occurring virtually Feb. 14–15, and in-person Feb. 18–22 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C. The theme for this year’s conference is “Improving Education for a More Equitable World” and aligns with AIR’s work around the globe to improve the quality and relevance of education programs in developing countries, and to empower individuals, communities and institutions.
CIES is the largest and oldest comparative and international society in the world, with more than 3,000 members representing more than 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies in over 120 countries worldwide.
AIR experts will present on a wide range of international topics, including improving education programs with trauma-informed approaches; evaluation of school feeding and literacy interventions; monitoring and measuring youth resilience; large scale assessments; and more. AIR is a Platinum sponsor for the event and will host a reception on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Washington, Constitution Level (3B), Roosevelt room.
Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Eastern Standard Time). For more information on the conference and to see a full list of sessions, visit the CIES website. Explore how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation and technical assistance on the AIR website.
Tuesday, February 14
11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Online Roundtable Session 1: Exploring Intensive Longitudinal Methods and Design Towards a Person-specific and Holistic Understanding of Human Development
Location: Zoom Room 102
AIR Chair: Juliette Berg
Presentation: Development and Implications of an Idiographic Measurement Instrument for Adolescent Youth Sense of Purpose
AIR Presenter/Author: Juliette Berg
Saturday, February 18
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Pre-conference Workshop: Improving Education Programming with Trauma-Informed Approaches
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Bulfinch
AIR Workshop Organizer: Elizabeth Spier
AIR Presenter: Manolya Tanyu
Pre-conference Workshop: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Latrobe
AIR Workshop Organizer: Amy Rathbun
AIR Presenters: Emily Pawlowski, Jason Solinsky and Marissa Hall
Sunday, February 19
8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Panel: Hungry Minds: Evaluation of School Feeding and Literacy Interventions
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution D
Presentation: Literacy & School Feeding in Liberia
AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Zaas, Michaela Gulemetova and Uttara Balakrishnan
Presentation: Literacy & School Feeding in Sri Lanka
AIR Presenters/Authors: Hannah Ring, Adria Molotsky and Pooja Nakamura
9:45 – 11:15 a.m.
Poster: Exploring International PISA 2018 Achievement Gaps Between 15-year-olds Whose Primary Home Language Did and Did Not Match the Test Language
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution E
AIR Presenters/Authors: Madeleine Ward and Jason Solinsky
Paper: Multiple Approaches to Teaching and Learning in Conflict-affected Contexts
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence G
Presentation: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Political Instability: UNICEF’s Integrated Skills Training Program and Lebanon’s ‘Triple Crises’
AIR Presenters/Authors: Yasmina Haddad, Hannah Ring, Mitchell Morey and Ella Hutzler
2:45 – 4:15 p.m.
Panel: Monitoring and Measuring Youth Resilience for Improved Programing: A Case in Colombia
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Farragut Square
AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez
Presentation: Developing a Practical and Useful Tool to Measure Youth Resilience
AIR Presenter/Author: Mauricio Estrada Matute
Presentation: The Case of Colombia – A Baseline Assessment from the Youth Resilience Assessment Tool
AIR Presenter/Author: Ana Gonzalez
4:45 – 6:15 p.m.
Panel: Improving Literacy and Nutrition in West Africa with School Feeding Programs
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence G
AIR Chair: Vanessa Hoffman
Presentation: Adapting to Security Concerns, Improving Literacy through School Feeding Programs in Burkina Faso
AIR Presenters/Authors: Vanessa Hoffman, Daniel Zaas, Ella Hutzler and Marlous de Milliano
Presentation: Food for Education in Cote d’Ivoire: Complexities of Targeting Women and Girls in Vulnerable Regions
AIR Presenters/Authors: Vanessa Hoffman, Michaela Gulemetova, Anna Warren, Mitchell Morey and Hannah Ring
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Panel: An 8-year Perspective on the Progress and Challenges to Increase Educational Attainment in the CAC Region
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Arlington
Presentation: Filling the Gap on Open/Accessible Formative Resources for and by the Region
AIR Presenter/Author: Ana Gonzalez and Sean Kelly
Paper: M&E for Equity and Marginalized Populations
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Burnham
Presentation: Culturally Responsive Research in Conflict-affected Contexts: Lessons in Research Design, Data Collection, and Analysis from Syrian Refugee Teachers in Turkey
AIR Presenter/Author: Ozen Guven
Monday, February 20
9:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Poster: Science Career Expectations and PISA Achievement of 15-year-old Male and Female students: A Cross-country Perspective
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Constitution E
AIR Presenter/Author: Marissa Hall
4:45 – 6:15 p.m.
Paper: Effects of Migration and COVID 19 in the LAC Region
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Tiber Creek A
AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez
2:45 – 4:15 p.m.
Panel: Large Scale Assessments – Lessons from a Foundational Skills and National School Assessment Study
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Constitution Level (3B), Cabin John
AIR Chair: Pooja Nakamura
AIR Discussant: Parul Pandya
Presentation: Foundational Learning Study – Benchmarking and Analysis
AIR Presenters/Authors: Mauricio Estrada Matute, Parul Pandya, Pooja Nakamura and Chinmaya Hola
Presentation: A Nationally Representative School Assessment 2021 – Test Design, Reporting, Dissemination and Use of Data
AIR Presenters/Authors: Chinmaya Holla, Parul Pandya, Pooja Nakamura and Mauricio Estrada Matute
Presentation: Foundational Study – Applying the Findings to Classroom, Teacher Training, and Future Assessments
AIR Presenters/Authors: Pooja Nakamura, Mauricio Estrada Matute, Parul Pandya and Marlous de Milliano
Tuesday, February 21
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Panel: New Approaches for Measuring and Comparing Numeracy Education Outcomes Across Countries
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence I
Presentation: Mathematics Benchmarking Using Policy Linking for SDG 4.1.1 Reporting
AIR Presenter/Author: Jeff Davis
Wednesday, February 22
9:45 – 11:15 a.m.
Panel: Turning on the LITES: Sparking Change through the Language of Instruction Transition in Education Systems (LITES) Study
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Penn Quarter A
Presentation: Language of Instruction Transition in Education Systems (LITES) Research Overview
AIR Presenter/Author: Pooja Nakamura
1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Roundtable Session 9: Supporting Transitions, Reducing Barriers, and Promoting Positive Youth Development: From Guatemala to MENA
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Declaration Level (1B), Cabinet
AIR Chair: Ana Gonzalez
3:15 – 4:45 p.m.
Panel: Progress on Measuring SDG 4 – Improved Methodology, Community of Practice, and New Results for Policy Linking on SDG Indicator 4.1.1.
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Floor: Independence Level (5B), Independence E
AIR Chair: Abdullah Ferdous
Presentation: Implementing Policy Linking in a Decentralized Education System
AIR Presenter/Author: Sean Kelly
Presentation: Students’ Achievement of Reading and Math Proficiency for SDG 4 on Provincial and National Assessments
AIR Presenters/Authors: Abdullah Ferdous and Jeff Davis
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org
- Medsphere Welcomes Jeri Judkins as New CEO - February 7, 2023
- American Institutes for Research Experts to Present on International Development Topics During Annual Comparative and International Education Society Conference - February 7, 2023
- Concussions Market Size to Surpass USD 1337.17 Million by 2030 at 3.33% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) - February 7, 2023