Arlington, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A team of public health experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will participate in the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting & Expo, being held November 12-15, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

This year’s conference theme, Creating the Healthiest Nation: Overcoming Social and Ethical Challenges, aligns closely with AIR’s commitment to advancing public health, improving outcomes, and generating evidence that leads to a better, more equitable world. Learn more about AIR’s commitment to advancing public health.

AIR experts will present on a range of topics, including enhancing health equity through community health worker models; examining social and health concerns for Afghan refugees; reducing the impact of harm and violence in the military community; and how community-based organizations are facilitating the use of HIV prevention services among Black, Hispanic, and transgender youth.

AIR’s booth will be in the Schools of Public Health Section, booth number 1711.

Presentations by AIR staff are listed below in eastern time (ET). For a full listing of APHA presentations, visit the conference website.



Sunday, November 12, 2023

3 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Poster: The Protecting Our Energy Project: A Project Created to Mobilize Black and Brown Women to Stand Up for Energy Justice

Location: In-person

AIR Presenter/Author: Drew Wood-Palmer

Poster: HIV Prevention Service Use Among Racial and Ethnic Minority Transgender Youth in the U.S. South: A Qualitative Inquiry

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenter/Author: Valerie Betley



Tuesday, November 14, 2023

11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Oral Presentation: Health Equity for Afghan Refugees (HEAR) Project: Using Ethnography to Examine Social and Health Concerns of Afghan Refugees

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenter/Author: Trenita Childers



2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Poster: Assessment of State Planning Grants for Community-based Mobile Crisis Intervention Services Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenters/Authors: Wrandi Carter, Christal Ramos and Melissa Hafner

Poster: Planting Seeds: Growing a Prevention Workforce Within the Department of Defense

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenters/Authors: Melissa Scardaville, Katie Ports and Kerri Nickerson

2:45 – 3:00 p.m.

Oral Presentation: Policy Recommendations to Enhance Health Equity Through Community Health Worker Models: Lessons from the Radx-UP Initiative

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenter/Author: Brandy Farrar

4:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Oral Presentation: Health Equity for Afghan Refugees (HEAR): Generating and Using Evidence to Align Multi-sector Resettlement Efforts with the Priorities of Afghan Refugees

Location: Main Session

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maliha Ali, Trenita Childers, Karen Frazier, Mary Lavelle, Melissa Henry, Emily Elstad, Holly DePatie, Reg Ledesma, and Kirsten Firminger



About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org