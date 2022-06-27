American Institutes for Research Named to Seramount’s 2022 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women

Breaking News
Arlington, Va., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a second consecutive year, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been named to Seramount’s Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list, which highlights top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. The list, established 25 years ago, ranks companies on recruitment, retention and advancement; hires and promotions of women; flexible work; and, company culture and accountability, among other categories. AIR is number 48 on the 2022, up from 65 in 2021.

Seramount is a professional services and research firm that seeks to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. It is a part of EAB, an education software company.

“This award is a recognition of the progress that AIR has made in creating a diverse, inclusive workplace that provides opportunities for women to thrive, grow and lead,” said Karen Francis, Vice President and Chief DEI Officer at AIR. “As we celebrate where our DEI journey has taken us, we also recognize there is much left to be done to ensure cultural competency in our work and our workplace.”

AIR currently has five women on its 13-member Board of Directors, including Patricia Gurin, of the University of Michigan, who serves as Board Chair. In addition, women comprise six of the 10 members of AIR’s Executive Leadership Team. AIR Women in Support of Equity (WISE), an employee resource group that launched last year, seeks to support women at AIR in a variety of ways, including creating enhanced internal and external networking opportunities across all levels; partnering with leaders on projects that impact women domestically and internationally; and contributing to the overall recruitment and retention of women of diverse backgrounds.

The 2022 Top 75 Companies application is comprised of more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2021 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO, and at least 500 US employees.

The top 10 companies on the 2022 list are (in alphabetical order) AbbVie, Bon Secours Mercy Health System; Dechert LLP; Estee Lauder Companies; FleishmanHillard; General Mills; Johnson & Johnson; L’Oréal USA; Nationwide; and Zoetis, Inc. AIR and the other winners will be honored during a virtual conference on June 29.

About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

