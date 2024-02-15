SPRING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Laser Group, the latest addition to the thriving aesthetic industry, is proud to announce its opening in Spring, Texas, bringing cutting-edge services to the community. This venture introduces a new era of aesthetic laser treatments, featuring the state-of-the-art Astanza Trinity laser technology.

American Laser Group is set to revolutionize the aesthetic experience for the Spring community and beyond. With a commitment to excellence and the latest advancements in laser technology, they are set to become the go-to destination for those seeking safe and efficient laser skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and other advanced cosmetic services.

American Laser Group performs their services using the Astanza Trinity, a medical-grade laser system known for its precision and effectiveness. The Trinity boasts three versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, all of which target a broad spectrum of tattoo colors, ensuring optimal results for clients seeking tattoo removal.

“We’re not like the other laser businesses you’ll find. We’re dedicated to providing the best laser results for Spring, Houston, and surrounding areas,” said James Lawler, owner of American Laser Group. “Come check us out if you’re looking for laser skin resurfacing or want to get rid of an unwanted tattoo!”

American Laser Group prioritizes the safety and well-being of each of its clients. Their team comprises skilled and certified laser technicians with a passion for delivering exceptional results. The Astanza Trinity is renowned as a comprehensive solution for skin resurfacing, laser tattoo removal, and more. The laser is FDA-cleared, and technicians follow rigorous safety protocols to ensure a secure and reliable treatment process.

About American Laser Group

American Laser Group is a premier laser business located in Spring, Texas. Committed to providing unparalleled results, their skilled team utilizes the best technology in the laser industry. American Laser Group invites the community to join its grand opening celebration, where attendees can explore the facility, meet the team, and learn more about the revolutionary laser services.

To learn more about American Laser Group, visit their website at www.americanlasergroup.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with their latest news and promotions. You can visit American Laser Group at 25915 I-45, Suite C, Spring Texas 77380.

