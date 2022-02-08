Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / American National Adds Ting Sensor Program to Help Prevent Fires from Electrical Hazards

American National Adds Ting Sensor Program to Help Prevent Fires from Electrical Hazards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Ting Endorsement Added to Special Farm Package 10®

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American National has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) property loss prevention service provided by Ting. This service utilizes a sensor and connected technologies to monitor for electrical fire hazards, such as arcing, that is typically caused from damaged or deteriorated wire insulators or loose electrical connections. The sensor service is being offered as a part of an endorsement to the Special Farm Package 10 upon renewal. Ting is a total home intelligence electrical fire protection monitoring plug-in device and service that will be available to our farm and ranch clients in 2022. American National is a leader in the industry by being the first to use this approach to align sensor technology with client loss prevention within an insurance product.

“We’re excited to partner with HSB, along with Whisker Labs, maker of Ting,” said Tracy Hamel, Vice President, P&C Product Management for American National. “Fires are devastating. The use of technology to help reduce the risk of electrical fire is innovative and offering it as part of an endorsement to a policy is truly groundbreaking. It is the future of the industry. Providing security to our clients has always been a mission of American National and this continues that legacy.”

Using a sensor that plugs into the wall and Wi-Fi, Ting monitors the electrical network in real-time and issues text and phone alerts to homeowners if an electrical hazard is detected. American National offers a Ting service credit of up to $1,000 to cover cost of repairs if an electrical hazard is detected and an electrician repairs the hazard. In addition, a credit will be applied to premiums to help offset the cost of the Ting service.

About American National
American National Group, Inc. is the parent company of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. American National companies offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states, but certain products and services may not be available in all states. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Tracy Hamel, Vice President, P&C Product Management
518.431.5830         
American National Insurance Company
P.O. Box 656 Albany, NY 12201-0656
Tracy.Hamel@AmericanNational.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.