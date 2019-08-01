American National Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Breaking News
GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ: ANAT) announced net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $98.8 million or $3.67 per diluted share, up from $84.1 million or $3.12 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 included after-tax net gains on equity securities of $53.0 million or $1.97 per diluted share, as compared to after-tax net gains of $45.2 million or $1.68 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, net income for the second quarter of 2019 included after-tax realized investment earnings of $6.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share compared to $9.1 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $357.1 million or $13.28 per diluted share, up from $102.9 million or $3.82 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included after-tax net gains on equity securities of $216.0 million or $8.03 per diluted share, as compared to after-tax net gains of $19.0 million or $0.71 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. In addition, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included after-tax realized investment earnings of $42.0 million or $1.56 per diluted share compared to $10.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. The increase in realized investment earnings was primarily due to the sale of certain real estate holdings in unconsolidated joint ventures during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

After-tax adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $39.4 million or $1.47 per diluted share compared to $29.8 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. After-tax adjusted operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $99.1 million or $3.69 per diluted share compared to $73.9 million or $2.74 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. The increase in 2019 adjusted operating income compared to the same periods in 2018 is primarily attributable to increased operating income from our Property & Casualty and Life segments.

Additional Highlights Summary:

  • Total life insurance in force increased by $3.9 billion or 3.6% to $114.3 billion since December 31, 2018
  • Book value per diluted share as of June 30, 2019 increased to $214.13, compared to book value per share of $195.32 on December 31, 2018
American National Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Preliminary & Unaudited in millions, except per share data)
           
  Quarters Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Net income (GAAP basis) $ 98.8     $ 84.1     $ 357.1     $ 102.9  
Net gains on equity securities (53.0 )   (45.2 )   (216.0 )   (19.0 )
Net realized investment earnings (6.4 )   (9.1 )   (42.0 )   (10.0 )
Adjusted operating income(1) (non-GAAP basis)* $ 39.4     $ 29.8     $ 99.1     $ 73.9  
               
Per diluted share              
Net income (GAAP basis) $ 3.67     $ 3.12     $ 13.28     $ 3.82  
Net gains on equity securities (1.97 )   (1.68 )   (8.03 )   (0.71 )
Net realized investment earnings (0.23 )   (0.34 )   (1.56 )   (0.37 )
Adjusted operating income(1) (non-GAAP basis)* $ 1.47     $ 1.10     $ 3.69     $ 2.74  
               
Weighted average number of diluted shares upon which computations are based   26,888,964       26,910,257       26,889,936       26,933,123  
               
      As of    
        June 30, 2019       December 31, 2018
    
Book value per diluted share     $ 214.13     $ 195.32     

* This measure is non-GAAP because it is not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. This non-GAAP measure is used by the Company to enhance comparability between periods and to eliminate the impact of certain excluded items listed in the footnote below, which can fluctuate in a manner unrelated to core operations due to factors such as market volatility, interest rate changes and credit risk. In the opinion of the Company’s management, inclusion of this non-GAAP measure is meaningful to provide an understanding of the significant factors that comprise the Company’s periodic results of operations and financial condition.
   
(1) Adjusted operating income excludes the after-tax impact of net gains (losses) on equity securities and realized investment earnings. Realized investment earnings are comprised of realized investment gains (losses), equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates and income from non-controlling interests.

American National is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $28.4 billion in assets, $22.6 billion in liabilities and $5.8 billion in stockholders’ equity. American National, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and its subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, the parent company, has been assigned an ‘A’ rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poor’s, both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Timothy A. Walsh (409) 766-6553
