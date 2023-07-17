First major update in 50 years introduces contemporary eagle icon and new colors

GALVESTON, Texas, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American National Insurance Company, a trusted name in insurance and annuities since 1905, today announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative to modernize its brand and position the company to better compete among the best brands in the industry.

As part of this transformation, the company unveiled a vibrant new logo and visual identity that embodies its forward-thinking approach. The redesigned logo features a contemporary rendering of its iconic eagle, which represents the company’s strength and stability. Additionally, a new color palette was introduced featuring dark blue and golden yellow as primary brand colors to signify the company’s night and day commitment to being a source of certainty for its clients.

“With no significant updates in the past 50 years, our brand was proud, but dated, so it was time for a transformation,” said Scott Campbell, chief client experience and corporate communications officer at American National. “This rebranding is, above all, an expression of our unwavering commitment to the millions of American families, businesses, farmers and ranchers we serve and our determination to continuously evolve to meet their needs.”

The rebranding rollout is underway, with the new logo and visual identity implemented across all touchpoints including the company’s physical locations, digital channels, marketing materials and client communications. Kansas City-based agency Bernstein-Rein led the redesign in collaboration with American National.

About American National

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit www.AmericanNational.com.

