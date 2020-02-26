Breaking News
Home / Top News / American National Introduces Two New Indexed Products: ANICO Strategy Indexed Annuity (ASIA) PLUS 7 and 10 along with Signature Performance Indexed Universal Life (IUL)

American National Introduces Two New Indexed Products: ANICO Strategy Indexed Annuity (ASIA) PLUS 7 and 10 along with Signature Performance Indexed Universal Life (IUL)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

GALVESTON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While other carriers are exiting or scaling back their indexed annuity portfolios, American National is expanding its offering. [Jan. 1, 2020] ANICO ASIA PLUS 7 and 10 now allow flexible premiums to provide a more competitive product. This product offers a new uncapped index strategy as well as a Lifetime Income Rider. ASIA PLUS 7 and 10 provide the ability to gain upside reward with downside protection and provides a plan to access future cash.

Signature Performance IUL [Feb. 1, 2020] replaces the old Signature IUL and provides a new, safe and effective means for customers to leave their loved ones a legacy. It can also serve as an emergency or supplemental retirement fund with cash value available if circumstances change. Signature Performance IUL retains several popular features seen in the previous version such as Accelerated Benefit Riders and Accelerated Underwriting. In addition to keeping some of the great features of this product, there are some new key features as well. Signature Performance IUL is an indexed universal life policy with two new indexed crediting strategies. This product also includes, at no additional premium, Living Benefits covering chronic, critical and terminal illness in the form of Accelerated Benefit Riders.

Executive Vice President, Independent Marketing Group, President, David A. Behrens stated, “These new Signature Performance IUL and newly enhanced ASIA PLUS products provide more options to our clients.”

About the Company: American National Insurance Company (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension product and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The family of companies operates in all 50 states.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at americannational.com.”

CONTACT: American National Insurance Company, Galveston, Texas

Contact: Amanda Hilden (888) 501-4043
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.