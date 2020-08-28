Breaking News
felene vodka
American National offers information and resources during Hurricane Laura

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by Hurricane Laura as this dangerous storm brings catastrophic damages to Louisiana and Texas.

If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

  1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.
  2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register.
  3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.
  4. Email: [email protected]

Filing a Claim:

  • Contact your insurer as soon as possible to report damage. Have your policy number ready.
  • Photograph or video the damage to share with your insurer and keep a copy for your records.
  • Make temporary repairs if it is safe to do so. If there are holes in your roof or your windows are broken, be sure to cover them as quickly as possible to prevent further damage.
  • Save receipts for any materials you purchase to assist with repairs. You may submit them to your insurer for reimbursement.
  • Do not throw away any damage items until an adjuster visits your home. Keep in mind that due to COVID-19 and social distancing, you may ask for self-inspection options for internal damage.
  • Many standard homeowners and renters policies provide reimbursement of additional living expenses when property is determined to be uninhabitable due to damage. This provision helps pay for things like temporary housing, restaurant meals, overnight parking and laundry service. Check with your insurer or agent for a list of what your policy will cover.

Resources:

American Red Cross 1-800-733-2767 https://www.redcross.org
National Flood Insurance 1-800-759-8656 https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance
FEMA 1-800-621-3362 https://www.disasterassistance.gov/
TWIA – Texas Windstorm Insurance Association 1-800-788-8247 https://www.twia.org/ 
Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Company Claims Line:  888-568-6455 option 3 https://lacitizens.com/claims-center/report-a-loss
United Way Helpline – Updated Information on shelters, basic needs, long term recovery support 2-1-1 https://www.unitedway.org/

About American National

American National Group, Inc. (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. American National and its subsidiaries are in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President–Chief Claims Officer
417.887.4990, Ext. 2199
[email protected]

