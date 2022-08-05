Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / American Nurses Association Calls for a Swift and Coordinated Response to Contain the Monkeypox Outbreak

American Nurses Association Calls for a Swift and Coordinated Response to Contain the Monkeypox Outbreak

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

A widespread outbreak of monkeypox will be yet another stressor on the nursing profession

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra has declared the monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency. The American Nurses Association (ANA) supports this declaration, which will help deploy focused attention and critical resources to contain the nationwide outbreak. ANA stands ready to help disseminate evidence-based information to both nurses and the public, and to counter misinformation and mitigate stigma about the virus.

Heeding the many lessons learned from COVID-19, ANA calls for swift action and effective collaboration among federal, state, and local officials to ensure nurses and all health care professionals have the highest level of protection and preparation to respond. This must include enough personal protective equipment and medical supplies, as well as clear guidance on case identification, screening, testing protocols, and equitable access to vaccines to provide nondiscriminatory and safe care to infected patients.

For more than two years, nurses have been responding to the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. The prolonged demands of COVID-19 have exacerbated the national nurse staffing crisis and had a negative impact on nurses’ well-being. A widespread outbreak of monkeypox will be yet another stressor on many nurses who say that they continue to feel the strain of COVID-19 on their mental health and within their work environments.

ANA urges nurses, all health care professionals, and the public to follow the guidance of credible public health officials on the monkeypox outbreak in their community.

###

About the American Nurses Association
The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation’s 4.3 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org

 

CONTACT: Shannon McClendon
shannon.mcclendon@ana.org

Keziah Proctor
keziah.proctor@ana.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.