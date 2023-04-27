SILVER SPRING, MD, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Nurses Association is kicking off its annual celebration of National Nurses Month on May 1st by encouraging the public to show their gratitude to nurses by donating through American Nurses Foundation’s Text-to-Thank a Nurse campaign:

Donate or text your donation to 20222. Text THANKS to donate $50. Text CARE to donate $25. Text RN to donate $10. Please confirm when prompted.

All year long, nurses go above and beyond to care for patients and families and improve the delivery of health care. The American Nurses Foundation funds resources and programs to help nurses stay mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy so they can continue to make a difference in our lives.

“Nurses have earned our unending admiration for their heroics in delivering hard and heart-breaking care during the three years of the pandemic and navigating post-pandemic challenges,” said American Nurses Foundation Executive Director, Kate Judge. “Each of us has needed the care of a nurse at some point in our life, and right now nurses need us to ensure they can recover from the exhaustion and anguish they’ve experienced.”

This year’s theme for Nurses Month is “Nurses, You Make a Difference”. As the largest group of health care professionals in the United States, nurses’ impact on health and health care is unparalleled. Nurses Month is the perfect time to say “thank you” to nurses for the vital role they play in caring for their patients and their communities.

“There has never been a more ubiquitously challenging time for nurses. The fact the public continues to place their trust in nurses and hold them to a higher standard, is truly indicative of the core professional values that each nurse embodies,” said Judge. “Now is the time to show nurses how much we value and appreciate them. I have never been prouder of our nation’s nurses for whom I dedicate my life’s work to support. So, to each and every nurse – Happy National Nurses Month.”

Visit the American Nurses Foundation to make an online donation and to add a thank you note to be featured on the Donor Scroll. Find out more about Nurses Month, ANA’s special offerings, and how to get involved, by visiting the website and downloading the Nurses Month toolkit.

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation’s more than 4 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org.

About American Nurses Foundation

American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care. For more information visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation

