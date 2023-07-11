New oncology practice Florida Oncology & Hematology is now open to patients.

AON Expands into Florida with New Community Oncology Practice AON welcomes Board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Jose Alemar.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is excited to announce the organization’s expansion into Florida with the opening of community oncology practice Florida Oncology & Hematology (FOH) in Safety Harbor. The practice is led by Board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Jose Alemar and is located at 701 Enterprise Road East, Suite 300.

“AON’s reach is vast, stretching from the East Coast to the West Coast, and we are excited to announce Florida as our 19th operating state,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Inaccessible cancer care continues to be a hurdle nationwide that hinders people from receiving the critical care they require to begin the journey to better health. Through our collection of community-based oncology practices, we are able to either continue providing or begin bringing care that is local and often more affordable. We look forward to serving Florida starting with Safety Harbor.”

FOH is equipped to deliver the latest cancer care and therapies. The clinic includes three private exam rooms and an on-site infusion room for patients. Additionally, as a partner practice of AON, FOH offers on-site lab services, in-house pathology services, an in-house specialty pharmacy, and care management support and financial counseling for patients among other benefits.

“I have been passionate about medicine and oncology since I was young and had a close friend diagnosed with lymphoma,” said Alemar. “I love every aspect of the medical profession and am honored to have been chosen by my patients as their trusted physician during this challenging time. I have a vision for the future of medical oncology and hematology in Pinellas County, and my passion to serve my community is stronger than ever.”

Alemar received his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He then completed an internal medicine residency and hematology-oncology fellowship at the University of South Florida and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. He has been practicing medicine for more than 18 years and is trained in treating various types of cancers including those that are challenging and rare.

“We are eager to welcome our newest community oncology practice to AON as well as Dr. Alemar who is highly skilled in providing care and treatments,” said AON Chief Medical Officer Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD. “He will be of great value to Pinellas County, and we look forward to supporting him in his endeavors of delivering and elevating patient care.”

“Dr. Alemar is a wonderful addition to the network,” said Schonherz. “Community oncology practices are the key to closing the cancer care gap and ensuring these critical services remain accessible and affordable to all cancer patients. Practices such as Florida Oncology & Hematology are positioned to help cancer care remain affordable and accessible, which are two key components that can improve the care journey and outcomes. On behalf of the leadership and all of AON, I’d like to welcome Dr. Alemar.”

AON is one of the fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices across the United States. The network has been dedicated to preserving the viability of community oncology to promote better patient care and results since its founding in 2018.

For more information about AON, visit aoncology.com. For more information about FOH, visit floridaonc.com, and for more information about Dr. Alemar, visit floridaonc.com/physician/jose-alemar-md.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states . The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

About Florida Oncology & Hematology

Florida Oncology & Hematology (FOH) is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. We serve Safety Harbor, Florida, and the surrounding areas in Pinellas County as an outpatient treatment clinic for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Our Board-certified providers are committed to providing quality, evidence-based medical oncology and hematology care. For more than 18 years, our providers and staff have been offering a full range of exceptional medical oncology and hematology services and delivering care that is of the highest quality and customized for the needs of each patient. Learn more at FloridaOnc.com.

Attachment

AON Expands into Florida with New Community Oncology Practice

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com