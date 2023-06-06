AON physicians and leaders share their latest cancer findings with fellow thought leaders at the annual conference.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) announced that six research papers, co-authored by AON physicians and the vice president of pharmacy operations, were accepted and presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, which was held on June 2 and ended on June 6.

The following abstracts were selected either for poster discussions or presentations during the conference:

Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP, of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, co-authored a study on advanced colorectal cancer: Randomized phase 2 study of DKN-01 plus FOLFIRI/FOLFOX and bevacizumab versus FOLFIRI/FOLFOX and bevacizumab as second-line treatment of advanced colorectal cancer (DeFianCe) (Abstract TPS275).

Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, of Summit Cancer Centers, co-authored four studies: Preliminary results of a phase 1/2, first-in-human, open-label, dose escalation study of ZL-1211 (anti-Claudin 18.2 mAb) in patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors (Abstract 2537). BELLWAVE-003: A phase 2 dose escalation, confirmation, and cohort expansion study of nemtabrutinib in hematologic malignancies (Abstract TPS7593). XMT-1660: A phase 1b trial of a B7-H4 targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers (Abstract TPS3154). waveLINE-006: A phase 2 study of the safety and efficacy of zilovertamab vedotin as monotherapy or in combination in patients (pts) with aggressive and indolent B-cell malignancies (Abstract TPS7595).

Melody Chang, RPh, MBA, BCOP, AON’s vice president of pharmacy operations, co-authored a study on biosimilar uptake: Biosimilar uptake and cost savings analysis before and after implementation of a pharmacist-driven substitution program within a National Community Oncology Network: One-year follow-up (Abstract 6516).



“I am proud that our abstract has been selected for discussion at this year’s ASCO annual meeting,” said Chang. “It is important for a community oncology practice to have a strategy in adopting biosimilars so that we can stay competitive and be able to deliver quality care at the same time as controlling costs. Our study results demonstrate that AON’s Pharmacist-Driven Biosimilar Substitution Program has not only increased the adoption of biosimilars but has also significantly reduced costs for patients, payers and providers.”

“I am extremely proud to represent the AON network at ASCO with four accepted abstracts,” said Chaudhry. “I strongly feel that clinical trials need to be available for our patients in the community setting. This fits with the broader AON mission.”

“Our physicians and leaders are at the forefront of cancer care, committed to discovering new findings that improve treatments for not only their patients but the millions of Americans facing cancer diagnoses,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Congratulations to Dr. Boccia, Dr. Chaudhry and Ms. Chang. To have their studies featured at the ASCO Annual Meeting is an honor not only for them but for all of AON.”

The ASCO Annual Meeting brings together today’s top leaders in healthcare. Over the course of several days, attendees can attend over 200 sessions that support the year’s theme of Partnering with Patients: The Cornerstone of Cancer Care and Research created by Dr. Eric Winer, president of ASCO.

“Cancer is constantly evolving and that creates challenges for physicians who are working to develop the most effective therapy regime for their patients,” said AON Research Committee Chairman Dr. Boccia, Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. “It is our duty to remain vigilant in research and education so that we can provide patients with quality care and treatments. The physicians within our network are dedicated to closing the cancer care gap, which starts by researching and then sharing the latest findings in cancer.”

Several of AON’s practices are research sites, including four that are strategic research sites for the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and six additional practices offering diverse clinical trials to their patients. AON practices actively enroll patients in more than 150 clinical trials. These services are offered at a community level and close to where patients live, which has been beneficial to patients’ overall cancer journey.

“At AON, our goal is to bring high-quality cancer care and treatments to all communities and that includes cancer research and clinical trials,” said Boccia. “When these resources and support are available in the communities where patients live, we can continue to serve patients with the best care possible.”

