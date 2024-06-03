Veteran Financial Leader David Afshar will lead the company’s financial and operating strategy.

American Oncology Network Appoints David Afshar as Chief Financial and Operating Officer From left to right: David Afshar, AON’s chief financial & operating officer; Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer; and Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced the appointment of David Afshar as chief financial and operating officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Dave to AON and the leadership team,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “Over his impressive tenure in healthcare, Dave has built a strong track record, and his expertise in both finance and operations makes him a perfect fit for this essential role. He has developed a deep knowledge of these critical functions and will bring a fresh perspective that will be invaluable as we navigate AON’s exciting opportunities ahead.”

Afshar has over 25 years of private equity-backed and public company experience in high-growth environments in the healthcare services sector, including pediatric and adult home health, long-term acute care, and multi-specialty physician practices. His background includes significant M&A, integrations, capital markets and initial public offering experience across the companies he has served.

“I am honored to be joining AON and working alongside its experienced and passionate teams,” said Afshar. “I am inspired by AON’s mission to close the cancer care gap and ensure cancer care remains accessible and affordable in communities across the nation because these independent medical practices truly make a difference in patients’ overall health and well-being. I am committed to contributing my experience to achieve the AON goal. As a firm believer in collaboration and fostering a strong team environment, I look forward to building strong relationships within all levels of the organization and externally with critical partners so that we may continue making a significant impact for our cancer patients and supporting our physicians working in community settings.”

“The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, presenting opportunities and challenges that require us to stay on top of the latest findings and insights,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer and vice chairman of AON’s board of directors. “We are gaining a leader in Dave and a strategic partner who can help us navigate the industry’s complexities and chart a course for sustainable growth. I welcome him to the team, and I have full confidence that Dave will be a key asset in the development and execution of our strategic initiatives.”

Before joining AON, Afshar served as CFO for U.S. Heart and Vascular, Aveanna Healthcare and ApolloMD. He also held leadership positions at the nonprofit Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and Regency Hospital Company, LLC. His achievements were acknowledged in 2023 when he was ranked No. 9 in the “Top 25 CFOs of Georgia” by Finance & Investing magazine.

He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland. He then passed the CPA exam, scoring among the top 10 in Maryland and a high score nationally.

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

