AON celebrates its Board of Managers’ appointments and retirements.

New Members of the AON Board of Managers Announced AON appoints Dr. Divers and Dr. Wright-Browne to the Board of Managers, effective January 1.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a fast-growing organization supporting community-based oncology practices across the nation, announced the addition of medical oncologists Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, and Vance M. Wright-Browne, MD, to the Board of Managers, effective January 1. Douglas Heldreth, MD, Vipul Patel, MD, and Shalin R. Shah, DO, will continue to serve as members of AON’s Board of Managers.

“We are pleased to welcome both Dr. Divers and Dr. Wright-Browne to our board,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “With their vast knowledge and experience in oncology and their true alignment with AON’s mission and vision, they will, without a doubt, provide the guidance needed to help us continue supporting community oncology practices and growing our network.”

Dr. Divers received his medical degree from Louisiana State University, completed an internal medicine residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then attended an oncology-hematology fellowship at the University of Alabama. Currently, he is a medical oncologist at AON’s partner practice Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Dr. Divers also serves as AON’s chief medical officer and chairman of AON’s advisory board.

“I am honored to be selected to join the AON Board of Managers,” said Divers. “I am passionate about community oncology and being part of an organization such as AON that works hard to preserve community oncology is a rewarding experience.”

Dr. Wright-Browne received her medical degree from the University of West Indies, completed a residency program at the University of Connecticut and then attended an oncology-hematology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. She is Board certified in medical oncology and hematology. She practices at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Port Charlotte, Florida.

“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to help many people through their cancer journeys,” said Wright-Browne. “I am eager to continue serving cancer patients in a new way by joining AON’s Board of Managers.”

Effective January 1, Stephen Orman, MD, and Daniel Spitz, MD, retired from their roles on the Board of Managers. Dr. Orman and Dr. Spitz had served on the Board of Managers since AON’s founding in 2018.

“We are greatly appreciative to Dr. Orman and Dr. Spitz for their dedication to helping AON grow in the early years and positioning the organization for expansion,” said Schonherz. “They have been incredibly valuable advisors, and on behalf of the organization, we thank them and wish them well.”

For more information about AON and its executive board, visit https://www.aoncology.com/ and https://www.aoncology.com/leadership/.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

Attachment

New Members of the AON Board of Managers Announced

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com