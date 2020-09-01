American Oncology Network Expands Footprint in Georgia with the Addition of Low Country Cancer Care

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth national network of independent community oncologists, is pleased to announce that Low Country Cancer Care in Savannah, Georgia, a specialized practice dedicated to the care of people with cancer and blood disorders, has joined AON, effective September 1, 2020.

Low Country Cancer Care has four locations, including one office in Savannah and three satellite offices in Hinesville and Pooler, Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina. The team consists of six providers including two medical oncologists, two physician assistants and two nurse practitioners who deliver a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. With the AON affiliation, the practice will increase its current service offerings to their patients with expanded clinical laboratory and pathology services, an oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy and enhanced care management services.

“The physicians and staff of Low Country Cancer Care have developed an excellent reputation in Savannah and surrounding areas, they are truly dedicated to serving and supporting patients with compassionate, individualized care in a community setting,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “We welcome Drs. George Negrea and Jennifer Yannucci and their entire team to our growing network of community oncology practices.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz stated, “Low Country Cancer Care is a highly respected practice that delivers exemplary care to its patients. With AON, the physicians retain autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff, while receiving AON support for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, revenue cycle, payer negotiations, human resources and technology.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Low Country Cancer Care is a perfect example of how community-based oncology care benefits patients. The Low Country Cancer Care team is focused on personalized medicine, offering the most advanced treatment for cancer and blood disorders while providing comprehensive and compassionate care.”

“At Low Country Cancer Care, our goal is to provide the highest-quality care with a human touch,” said Dr. George Negrea. “Our partnership with AON will further enhance collaboration among our skilled oncologists, advanced practice providers and support staff so that residents in the Savannah communities have access to all the latest advancements in treatment and science.”

With a drive to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 88 physicians and 55 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Low Country Cancer Care: (LCCCsav.com)

Low Country Cancer Care is a specialized practice devoted to the care of people with cancer and blood disorders as well as prevention and eradication of these types of diseases. We strive to combine the activities of patient care, prevention, education and research to benefit our patients. We are constantly striving to provide advanced treatment and world class medicine, in a warm, compassionate, and personalized environment. Our experienced and highly trained team is dedicated to providing the highest-quality diagnosis, treatment, care and trust for patients. Our goal is to provide care with a human touch.

Attachment

LCCC PR Headshots

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 [email protected]