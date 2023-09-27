FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, Inc. (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), a rapidly growing network of community-based oncology practices announced today that it will host an investor presentation webcast on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time, with its Chief Executive Officer, Todd Schonherz and Chief Financial Officer, David Gould. During the presentation, management will walk through AON’s business model, growth strategy, and unique value proposition.

The Company recently completed its business combination with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry, on September 20, 2023, and the combined company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “AONC” on September 21, 2023.

Webcast Information:

Time: Friday, September 29, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Registration Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636083&tp_key=3eab331b7f

An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the American Oncology Network’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.aoncology.com.

About American Oncology Network

The American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology and other specialties. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 109 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than four decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients. Learn more at www.aoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of American Oncology Network, Inc. (“New AON”). Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or New AON’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by New AON and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond New AON’s control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; (2) costs related to the Business Combination; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that New AON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) New AON’s estimates of expenses and profitability; and (6) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in New AON’s final prospectus relating to the Business Combination dated July 18, 2023 filed with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. New AON cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive or exhaustive and investors should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. If any of these risks materialize or New AON’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that New AON does not presently know or that New AON currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect New AON’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. New AON anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause New AON’s assessments to change. However, while New AON may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, New AON specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing New AON’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. New AON does not give any assurance that New AON will achieve its expectations. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

David Gould, Chief Financial Officer

David.Gould@aoncology.com