FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the fastest growing community-based oncology practices, announced today that company executives will participate at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 5, 2024. The AON management team will also be hosting a presentation at 2:10 PM Eastern Time and a live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aoncology.com/. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for a limited time following the event.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

Investor Contact:

David Gould, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]