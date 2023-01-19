The partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of value-based care for cancer patients.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Oncology Network (AON), an organization supporting community-based oncology practices across the U.S., and Oncology Care Partners (OCP), an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care, have entered into a joint venture to provide resources, administrative support and technology to advance value-based care to Medicare Advantage patients in Phoenix, Arizona, beginning with OCP’s newly launched Phoenix practice announced today.

The new OCP practice is based in Surprise, Arizona, and delivers highly individualized cancer treatment for all types of cancer, enhanced by the provision of AON’s Board-certified medical oncologist David Kahn, MD, MPH, who brings a unique depth of expertise in evaluating, diagnosing, managing and treating oncologic and hematologic malignancies. By building collaborative partnerships with other providers and health plans, AON and OCP are accelerating the adoption of value-based care, improving the journey to better health and quality of life while reducing unnecessary services and lowering costs.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Oncology Care Partners to provide the very best treatment and experience in a comfortable, simplified journey for patients in the Phoenix community,” said Dr. Kahn. “OCP’s value-based care model will allow me to spend more time where I should be — with my patients.”

Dr. Kahn has been practicing in the West Valley area since 2010 and sees patients at his practice, Desert Hematology Oncology, and is on staff at Banner Del E. Webb and Banner Boswell medical centers. He will be providing care at all four locations.

“With cancer costs rising exponentially, we see an opportunity to create a better patient journey in medical oncology care that also provides value for at-risk physicians and payers,” said Erich Mounce, OCP Chief Executive Officer. “It’s important for us to create world-class practices led by physicians who are well-respected and trusted in their communities, and our new location in Phoenix does exactly that.”

“At AON, we’re committed to bringing accessible and affordable care to all,” said Todd Schonherz, AON Chief Executive Officer. “Oncology Care Partners shares this vision of value-based care as the future of oncology and through our pharmacy services’ MSA model, the practice will have access to AON’s expertise in pharmaceutical procurement and services.”

The AON Pharmacy Managed Services Agreement (MSA) model provides practices access to pharmaceutical services and contracts for drugs administered or dispensed. By clinically integrating with AON, practices leverage AON as a resource to make better evidence-based clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes while maintaining independence.

For more information about AON, visit https://www.aoncology.com/. To learn more about how OCP, visit https://oncologycarepartners.com/.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

About Oncology Care Partners

Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care serving Medicare Advantage patients. OCP’s community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with a doctor, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis, a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with New Century Health, a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP’s innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs and adds value for patients, doctors and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

