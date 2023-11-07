AON’s specialty pharmacy reports success in reducing drug waste like unnecessary and early prescription refills.

American Oncology Network Celebrates Specialty Pharmacy’s Achievement From left to right: Doug Braun, PharmD, RPh, CPh, CSP, senior pharmacy director; and Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is excited to announce that its specialty pharmacy achieved a below-threshold result of 0.00% in drug waste during its participation in a value-based trial. As a result, the specialty pharmacy’s reimbursement rate will not change in 2024.

The trial was conducted by Prime Therapeutics (PrimeRx). For a period of eight months, participating pharmacies were analyzed on medication adherence and discontinuation rate, dose change and drug waste differences. PrimeRx set the acceptable level at 2.99%.

“We are excited to share that our specialty pharmacy came in at 0.00% upon the completion of the trial,” said Doug Braun, PharmD, RPh, CPh, CSP, AON’s senior pharmacy director. “This is below the 2.99% threshold that was set. Drug waste is an important topic in healthcare, and many systems and pharmacies work hard to avoid filling prescriptions before the necessary period. I am beyond proud of the pharmacy team for this accomplishment of reducing waste in the areas of unnecessary and early prescription refills.”

Unnecessary and early prescription refills are an industry-wide challenge. As a result, patients have an oversupply of medications, and payer and patient costs increase for the processing and delivery of medications. This becomes even more troubling if, for example, there are drug therapy changes where the current prescriptions no longer fit the recommended dosage amount, which prompts drug waste.

“The specialty pharmacy continuously practices our patient-first mindset, which is a core value we have at AON, and is dedicated to helping patients receive their medications with as little stress as possible,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Learning that our drug waste was calculated at 0.00% illustrates the value this team brings to AON and our patients as well as how they are working to reduce overall healthcare costs by performing reassessments and interventions. Congratulations to the specialty pharmacy team on this achievement.”

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com. To learn more about the specialty pharmacy, visit www.aoncology.com/pharmacy.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology and other specialties. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

Attachment

American Oncology Network Celebrates Specialty Pharmacy’s Achievement

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com