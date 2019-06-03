American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Announces That It Is Returning 30 Million Common Shares to Treasury Reducing Outstanding Common Shares

The Company is looking to further retire additional shares while reducing the current outstanding share count in an effort to enhance long-term shareholder value

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“APWC”) announces that it will be returning thirty (30) million common shares to treasury, reducing the issued and outstanding share count. The Company is seeking to retire additional common shares in the future.

CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am happy to announce the return of 30 million shares to treasury. This was one of the goals that I outlined at the beginning of the year in my letter to shareholders. I always try to deliver on the promises that I make to shareholders. While it took a little longer than I would have preferred, I ensured it was accomplished. Since I became CEO 21 months ago, I have been committed to taking steps that enhance shareholder value. I will not stop here, as the Company is diligently working to identify and retire more shares. This initiative is part of the larger plan to bring the Company to the next level. I am working with management to execute our business plan and reach the milestones that I laid out at the beginning of the year. With each accomplishment, we get closer to our long term goal of uplisting and then the NASDAQ. I am really excited about the developments the Company is working on for the summer. We have made a lot of progress towards achieving our 2019 initiatives, and I look forward to updating shareholders over the next few weeks when I can provide additional information.”

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Canyon Create ( www.canyoncreate.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and Gents ( www.gentsco.com ).

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company’s business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) EDGAR database.

