American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces Agreement with Lynne Franks to Create Line of CBD-Infused Women’s Beauty & Well Being Products to be Sold in the United Kingdom

Lynne Franks OBE has been a leader on woman’s empowerment, sustainability, and consumer lifestyles since the 1970’s

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“APWC”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Lynne Franks OBE, to produce women’s beauty and well-being product infused with CBD utilizing the Company’s proprietary formulation. The products to be produced included in the agreement are lubricants, facial revitalization sprays, healing lotions, and other products. The products will be sold under new brand that will be jointly developed between the Company and Ms. Franks. Testing will begin at the end of the month, with commercial sale targeted before the end of 2019.

CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company has entered to an agreement with Lynne Franks to produce CBD infused women’s beauty and well-being products. Lynne has been a visionary figure in the UK for over four decades, and has created a successful brand symbolizing women’s empowerment and sustainability. I am honored that she has decided to partner with us to create the next generation of woman’s CBD infused well being products that will trailblaze the industry like Lynne has done throughout her life. I have always believed that the CBD beauty space has represented just as large an opportunity for the Company as infused beverages, and I believe partnering with Lynne will allow the Company to create a compelling entrant into the marketplace that will serve an unfulfilled niche. We’re going to begin experimenting with formulations infusing CBD into these products later this month. The goal will be to have a product available for commercial sale as soon as possible. I will keep shareholders abreast when there are developments on bringing the product to market.”

Lynne Franks ( www.lynnefranks.com ) has had over a four decade career at being at the forefront of identifying cutting edge of social trends and promoting them to the mainstream. Lynn started her own PR agency at the age of 21 in, and was hired by the Murjani Corporation to promote Gloria Vanderbilt Denim, the world’s first designer jean label. After successfully launching the denim, Tommy Hilfiger, and Coca Cola clothing, Lynne spearheaded London Fashion Week, and turned it from a fledgling enterprise to the successful event that it is today. After selling her PR agency, she has spent the last two decades creating awareness of the need for a safe, sustainable and positive world for all, as well as dedicating herself to the essential call for women’s empowerment. More recently she has worked with Fortune 500 companies on these issues, such as HSBC and Tesco, advising them on women’s empowerment, and has served on the board of directors of McDonalds UK.

Lynne Franks commented. “I am excited to partner with American Premium Water Corporation to develop a line of CBD infused products that serve the needs of women.. What I find fascinating about CBD is that its an all-natural ingredient that has been considered taboo for such a long time. CBD is all natural, has dynamic applications, and has very little side effects. The tide has finally turned and I am happy to embrace and promote these products that I feel will better empower women to be in tune with their bodies, especially those that are over the age of fifty years, which companies in this space have overlooked. I am excited to work with Tanya and Ryan on developing the branding and messaging of this line of products, which I believe will be a huge success over here.”



Tanya Gullick, UK and Europe Managing Director for Business Development commented, “This is a tremendous partnership for the Company. We are excited to work with Lynne on developing sustainable CBD-infused women’s well-being products to serve an under-utilized market. This is another great partnerships for the Company in the UK. Lynne has the innate ability to connect with people and be a voice for those that not always heard. Beyond her successes in the business world, I am excited to partner with someone who has a vision beyond the ledger, and I am very supportive of all of Lynne’s initiatives, which makes this deal equally as fulfilling for me. We are establishing the Company as the market leader in the UK and Europe for CBD infusion. Working with Lynne is another feather in our cap and we’re excited about the other partnerships we are working on, in both the CBD and non-CBD space across the beverage and cosmetic product categories.”

