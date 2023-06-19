APPA Continues Forward Momentum Around Establishment of Professional Practice Guidelines for the Field and Accreditation for Psychedelic Training Programs

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA) has announced the appointment of Brigadier General (Ret.) Stephen N. Xenakis, MD as new Executive Director of the organization.

As a board-certified psychiatrist and former Commanding General of the Southeast Regional Medical Command and Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Dr. Xenakis brings 50 years of experience with the US healthcare system to the role. He is dedicated to configuring the capabilities of psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) to solve the mental health crisis, and to the equitable delivery of PAT through a patient-focused care framework.

A prolific scholar, he sits on the board of the Center for Ethics and Rule of Law at University of Pennsylvania, and the Editorial Board of the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. Dr. Xenakis serves on the Advisory Board of Physicians for Human Rights and the Center for Victims of Torture.

“General Xenakis brings a unique mix of executive leadership qualities developed during his decades of military, governmental, and private practice service, along with his unparalleled view into the patient-centric needs of the mental health industry. His vision for the near and long-term future of the psychedelic therapy space is exactly what APPA needs at this moment,” said Darron Smith, PhD, PA-C, DFAAPA and Board Member of APPA. “Ensuring the highest ethical, practical and aspirational standards of training of practitioners are integrated into the training processes that lay at the core of APPA’s mission. Dr. Xenakis has spent decades honing his ability to define such processes and lead complex and disparate teams to success. We have 100% confidence in his ability to shape the future of this industry and ensure all voices in the space are heard.”

Since its founding in 2021, the American Psychedelic Practitioners Association has focused on establishing consensus-based guidelines and rolling out membership services to support practitioners focused on psychedelic-assisted therapy, also known as psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP). The organization is composed of a diverse group of over a thousand psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, clinical researchers, and traditional medicine healers.

General Xenakis stated, “We anticipate that sometime in 2024 the FDA will approve the first widespread use of a psychedelic therapy to treat patients. At that moment the need for tens of thousands of therapists, psychiatrists, licensed clinical social workers and other mental healthcare providers to be able to effectively deliver psychedelic therapy will be massive. APPA’s role in helping shape the programs to prepare providers is integral to treating the millions of patients who need care. We are pulling together the leading experts from the medical, legacy and spiritual communities to ensure the best practices of all are integrated into a clear program that can be used by training institutions today and tomorrow.”

Xenakis continued, “Patient care, safety and experiential efficacy are of the utmost importance. Additionally, ensuring provider safety and a set of clear rules of the road will be a vital component of the programs that we will be defining and vetting. APPA’s consensus building will be at the heart of this effort.”

APPA members have access to a professional network, mentorship program, events and forums, and founding members will be part of shaping the regulations and infrastructure as these therapies integrate into the U.S. health system.

Those professionals in the psychedelic or healthcare space interested, can sign up for memberships online at: https://www.appa-us.org/ .

About APPA

The American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA) exists to integrate psychedelics into the US healthcare system and ensure safe access for all who can benefit from these treatments. APPA brings together and celebrates) the diverse voices of our community, while building consensus around the infrastructure needed for the psychedelic ecosystem to thrive. This includes establishing, as a community, the range of standards of care that will ensure quality care and allow for broad, equitable access. The APPA community will also develop core competencies n for an accreditation program; a supervisor matching-program; and a system of accountability to establish PAT as a reliable therapy. This will ensure its safe adoption and application throughout the country. Through ongoing events, connectivity and training and up-to-date resources, we’re establishing APPA as an inclusive community to share knowledge, clarify, and foster pivotal conversations.