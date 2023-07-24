Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DENVER, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQB: ARRNF | FSE: 1BHA) (ARR or the Company), which is on a mission to become the leading producer of rare earth elements in the United States, today announced that Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson, President American Rare Earths, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th, 2023.

DATE: July 26, 2023

TIME: 11:30 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Available for 1×1 meetings: July 26 and 28th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

American Rare Earths (ARR) Leading explorer and developer of rare earth projects with a strong focus on developing sustainable and cost-effective extraction and processing methods

Has a world-class rare earth deposit in Wyoming, a JORC resource of 1.43 billion tonnes containing over 4 million tonnes of TREO and more than 1 million tonnes of Nd Pr.

China currently supplies over 85% of the global demand for rare earth elements.

The USA, the largest economy in the world, is seeking to onshore rare earths and priority will be provided to domestic suppliers.

Mining.com ranked Halleck Creek #5 in the World’s Top Ten Rare Earth Projects

This recognition substantiates that ARR’s Halleck Creek is a strategic asset for building the essential supply chain of rare earths in the US.

About American Rare Earths:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQB: ARRNF | FSE: 1BHA) is a leading explorer and developer of rare earth elements with a strong focus on sustainable and cost-effective extraction and processing methods. The company's projects, including Halleck Creek in Wyoming, La Paz in Arizona, and Searchlight in Nevada, hold significant potential to become major rare earth production sites in North America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

American Rare Earths

Susan Assadi

Media Strategist

347 977 7125

Sassadi@americanrareearths.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com