Nashville, TN, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Bonbright Distributors for a nine county region of west central Ohio (www.bonbright.com). Bonbright Distributors, with headquarters adjacent to the University of Dayton arena, dates back to 1934 in Dayton, Ohio with expansions happening around the Dayton area, and an operation in Northwestern Pennsylvania. Today Bonbright stands as the only locally owned beverage distributor in the Dayton area.

“We are excited to partner with American Rebel. We look forward working with their team and grow the American Rebel brand in the state of Ohio,” said Brock Anderson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bonbright Distributors.

“Bonbright Distributors and American Rebel Beer are going to do great things together in the state of Ohio,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “Signing a distribution agreement with a distributor like Bonbright is a great achievement for American Rebel and is a great expansion of our growing distribution network across this great country. Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway has committed to sell American Rebel Beer at their track and having a customer like Eldora Speedway will put American Rebel Light Lager on the map in west central Ohio.”

“There aren’t many things more Americana than our fans and exciting dirt track racing at Eldora Speedway,” said Jerry Gappens, general manager and promoter of the Rossburg, Ohio oval. “Now, we are adding to that patriot passion as we announce today that American Rebel Beer will begin being served at the ‘World’s Greatest Dirt Track’ in time for Dirt Track Late Model Dream Week, June 5-8. We are excited to bring America’s Patriotic Beer into our facility and truly believe our fans will enjoy the great taste and American-themed packaging and promotions that this brand brings. We look forward to a long relationship with American Rebel Beer.”

“Launching America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer into the marketplace is a primary goal of our company and having American Rebel Light Beer available in the state of Ohio helps deliver on that goal,” said Andy Ross. “Interested investors 18 years or older can log onto our public offering website at http://invest.americanrebel.com and register to receive updates when our investment opportunities are open to the public.”

Bonbright’s 92 vehicles drive the open roads of nine Ohio counties to get their beers to their destinations. The counties they serve include Butler, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren.

About Bonbright Distributors

Starting with just one truck, Carl Bonbright created Bonbright Distributors in 1934 when he received the license to sell Schoenling Brewing products in Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Preble and Clark counties. In 1951, he received the distribution rights for Miller Brewing Company brands, and over seventy years later, Bonbright’s annual sales approach 8 million cases annually.

In April 1983, H. Brockman Anderson acquired Bonbright Distributors from the Bonbright family. And that year, the company’s total case sales reached 2,000,000. Under Bonbright’s current ownership and management team, the business has grown by almost 300 percent, added nineteen additional counties, bought eight beer distributorships and acquired the rights to sell products from eight of the nation’s top ten breweries. For more information go to www.bonbright.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

