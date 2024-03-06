President Biden overwhelmingly won the Democratic contests on Super Tuesday, with one notable exception — American Samoa.

The American territory, an island located in the South Pacific Ocean, voted for an unlikely Democratic candidate named Jason Palmer, a 52-year-old businessman from Baltimore.

Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory’s caucus, Palmer won 51 and Biden won 40, according to the local party. The upset will not derail Biden’s march toward his party’s nominat

