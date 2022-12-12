CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a competitive single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for test, evaluation, and certification services. The value of this contract has a ceiling of $1,010,000,000 and a period of performance of up to 10 years.

Under the terms of the contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will fulfill requirements that span the full spectrum of Joint Test & Evaluation (T&E) for DISA’s Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona and Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

JITC is DoD’s Joint Interoperability Certifier and only non-Service Operational Test Agency for Information Technology/National Security Systems. JITC provides risk-based Test Evaluation & Certification services, tools, and environments to ensure Joint Warfighter IT capabilities are interoperable and support mission needs.

“JITC is the premier T&E organization advancing global net-centric testing in support of warfighting capabilities. The JITC mission is a national priority, and our T&E capabilities are well-aligned to help ensure their critical test mission needs are met,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to deliver one of our core Strategic Solutions (T&E) in support of JITC—we know what’s at stake.”

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government Engineering solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

Contact:

Michael Dolton

703.968.5287

Mike.Dolton@AmericanSystems.com