AMERICAN SYSTEMS Wins Position on $427 Million U.S. Air Force Mission Support Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a spot on a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to perform enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, demonstrations, deployments, maintenance and research and development of Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance (GARDEM) software baselines. The five-year U.S. Air Force (USAF) contract has a potential value of $427 million. AMERICAN SYSTEMS leads a team that includes Northrop Grumman, Peraton, Perspecta, Oneida Nation Enterprises, and Vastec.

Under the terms of the contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will vie for task orders to fulfill requirements that span the full spectrum of Operations and Maintenance (O&M), in Research and Development (R&D) and Procurement activities supporting the functional and technical requirements of the Air Force, Department of Defense, Intelligence Community (IC), and other federal agencies. The work may include: system sustainment, system installation (hardware and software), on-site engineering support, hardware and software procurement, analytical studies, system feasibility studies, system design, system trade-off studies, rapid prototyping, system demonstrations, software development, system(s) simulations, functional test and evaluation analyses, security test and evaluation analyses, technology transition, technology integration, and program management as determined on a task order basis.

“We have a growing commitment to the U.S. Air Force in delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements. This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with critical mission needs,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to deliver our technical expertise to the USAF—we know what’s at stake.”

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,400 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

