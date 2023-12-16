National Wreaths Across America Day Sees the Placement of Three Million Sponsored Veterans’ Wreaths at over 4,225 Participating Locations Across the Country

Young boy places wreath More than 3 million volunteers helped place wreaths across the country today, a third of whom were children.

Bagpiper at Arlington This year, National Wreaths Across America Day took place at 4.225 participating locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME and ARLINGTON, VA, Dec. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 16, 2023 — National Wreaths Across America Day took place at over 4,225 participating locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers remembered our nation’s heroes as they said their names aloud, honoring over three million veterans this year.

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the communities, dedicated volunteers, and generous sponsors for coming together in unity and supporting those who have protected our freedom. Each person has played a part in the year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“What I love most about this day, and this mission, is that it is so much more than just the placement of a wreath. The wreath is the catalyst, it brings together communities – families and strangers — to learn about those who have served and sacrificed,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “We have more than three million volunteers across the country and a third of them are children. This mission and the events happening today provide the opportunity to teach kids about what freedom is.”

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used to symbolize honor and a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our hearts and memories and are always remembered.

For more information about the year-long mission and ways to get involved in your own community, please visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 will be held on Saturday, December 14.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

Attachments

Young boy places wreath

Bagpiper at Arlington

CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org