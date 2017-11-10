AMERICAN VALOR: A SALUTE TO OUR HEROES AIRS VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

Washington, D.C., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Veterans Center’s annual holiday television special, American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes will be nationally syndicated to more than 100 million households, including a primetime broadcast on KABC in Los Angeles at 10pm PT on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th, and on REELZ Channel and American Forces Network. Full broadcast information is here: http://bit.ly/2hhVBHS.

Hosted by Bear Grylls (British Special Forces veteran and host of NBC’s Running Wild), the show will pay tribute to U.S. service men and women from World War II to the present day. Noted celebrities lend their voices to tell the stories of service and valor, including Morgan Freeman, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Mel Gibson, Ellie Kemper, Diane Lane, Liam Neeson, Gary Sinise and Mike Rowe. The program provides Americans at home the opportunity to meet the ordinary citizens who, through willing sacrifice in trying times, became heroes and legends.

American Valor spotlights and honors stories of heroism from the last 75 years, including:

The Heroes of Midway – Narrated by Tom Cruise .

. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Jefferson – Narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Father Emil Kapaun – Narrated by Ellie Kemper.

Major General Patrick Henry Brady – Narrated by Liam Neeson.

Sergeant First Class Michael Schlitz – Narrated by Gary Sinise.

Major Mary Jennings Hegar – Narrated by Diane Lane.

Captain Florent Groberg – Narrated by Mel Gibson.

PLUS, a special closing tribute to two of the most iconic moments of heroism of the last 75 years:

The Doolittle Raid & Lt. Colonel Richard E. Cole – Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot on the legendary Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942, and at 102 years old the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle Raiders. Narrated by Mike Rowe.

– Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot on the legendary Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942, and at 102 years old the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle Raiders. Chesley B. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger – U.S. Air Force fighter pilot veteran and hero of the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ emergency landing of U.S. Airways flight 1549 on January 15, 2009. Narrated by George Clooney.

American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes also airs on the REELZ Channel at 9pm PT Sunday, November 12th and to U.S. troops serving around the world on American Forces Network Saturday, November 11th at 4pm local time. Contact Kenny Cunningham at [email protected] for more details.

About the American Veterans Center: The American Veterans Center (AVC) and its subsidiary, the World War II Veterans Committee, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation dedicated to guarding the legacy and honoring the sacrifice of our military personnel from every generation. For more information, visit www.americanveteranscenter.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59a453bd-2feb-4aa0-ada8-d31979e978e6

CONTACT: Kenny Cunningham American Veterans Center 202 850 0683 [email protected]