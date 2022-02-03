Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Americana/Indie-Pop Singer-Songwriter Jefferson Thomas Raises Eyebrows With Irreverent New Video

Americana/Indie-Pop Singer-Songwriter Jefferson Thomas Raises Eyebrows With Irreverent New Video

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Shot in Atlanta, New Orleans, Greenville and New York, “The Switch” chronicles the haphazard exploits of a star-crossed modern-day Bonnie-and-Clyde couple, narrated by Thomas in a boozy, detached, third-person rendering.

LOGO

LOGO

LOGO

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One word can be used to describe Jefferson Thomas’ music: American. It is quite literally a “melting pot” – of the places he’s been and the things he’s seen, heard, and felt. Evanworks is proud to announce the release of Thomas’ new video, “The Switch”, the latest single from his Sixteen Sundays album.

The story jumps across several juxtaposed visual settings: from a vintage 1930’s cartoon treatment to jerky footage of intimate hotel room interludes, to security camera footage of a robbery and jailbreak, to a hilariously low-budget stop-motion police chase with toy cars and helicopters. There’s also a neat little shift back and forth from black and white (in the verses) to color (when the band kicks in full-tilt) that’s so subtle and understated, you might not even catch it. 

According to Thomas, the recording of the track was as irreverent as the song itself – a swampy, southern stomper.  “The verses and the end are actually the original demo I recorded in a rental car in Texas. I was early for an in-studio slot on KPFT in Houston, so I hung out in the car with my little commando mobile recording rig and got the idea for the song down. Later on, when we cut the track ‘for real’ in the studio, I thought it had lost a little of its spontaneity and edge, so I just said ‘what the hell’ and flew in the original demo of me actually writing the tune in the KPFT parking lot.”

All this, plus footage of Thomas and his band playing live and singing in a hot tub with a cigar, and his guitar literally imploding in his hands (yeah, what happened there?) – and the whole video still comes in at a brisk 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

Jefferson Thomas started out in his father’s footsteps as a guitarist in his teens, playing professionally all around the U.S.  While in college, he interned in the music school’s recording studio and practically lived there while recording his first release. “I was 19 when I put out my first CD,” says Thomas. “It’s probably still out there somewhere, which makes me feel queasy. I don’t think I even still own a copy.” A live video of his song “Jacksonville” from an NPR broadcast went viral and introduced him to audiences worldwide. As a result, he embarked on his first European tour and has subsequently toured overseas every year since, constantly breaking new ground and growing his fan base.

For more information about Jefferson Thomas, including live video, radio, press, and tour dates, visit www.jeffersonthomas.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shelley Rosen
Evanworks
srosen@evanworks.com

***

Related Images

Image 1: LOGO

LOGO

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • LOGO

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.