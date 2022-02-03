Americana/Indie-Pop Singer-Songwriter Jefferson Thomas Raises Eyebrows With Irreverent New Video

Shot in Atlanta, New Orleans, Greenville and New York, “The Switch” chronicles the haphazard exploits of a star-crossed modern-day Bonnie-and-Clyde couple, narrated by Thomas in a boozy, detached, third-person rendering.

One word can be used to describe Jefferson Thomas' music: American. It is quite literally a "melting pot" – of the places he's been and the things he's seen, heard, and felt. Evanworks is proud to announce the release of Thomas' new video, "The Switch", the latest single from his Sixteen Sundays album.

The story jumps across several juxtaposed visual settings: from a vintage 1930’s cartoon treatment to jerky footage of intimate hotel room interludes, to security camera footage of a robbery and jailbreak, to a hilariously low-budget stop-motion police chase with toy cars and helicopters. There’s also a neat little shift back and forth from black and white (in the verses) to color (when the band kicks in full-tilt) that’s so subtle and understated, you might not even catch it.

According to Thomas, the recording of the track was as irreverent as the song itself – a swampy, southern stomper. “The verses and the end are actually the original demo I recorded in a rental car in Texas. I was early for an in-studio slot on KPFT in Houston, so I hung out in the car with my little commando mobile recording rig and got the idea for the song down. Later on, when we cut the track ‘for real’ in the studio, I thought it had lost a little of its spontaneity and edge, so I just said ‘what the hell’ and flew in the original demo of me actually writing the tune in the KPFT parking lot.”

All this, plus footage of Thomas and his band playing live and singing in a hot tub with a cigar, and his guitar literally imploding in his hands (yeah, what happened there?) – and the whole video still comes in at a brisk 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

Jefferson Thomas started out in his father’s footsteps as a guitarist in his teens, playing professionally all around the U.S. While in college, he interned in the music school’s recording studio and practically lived there while recording his first release. “I was 19 when I put out my first CD,” says Thomas. “It’s probably still out there somewhere, which makes me feel queasy. I don’t think I even still own a copy.” A live video of his song “Jacksonville” from an NPR broadcast went viral and introduced him to audiences worldwide. As a result, he embarked on his first European tour and has subsequently toured overseas every year since, constantly breaking new ground and growing his fan base.

