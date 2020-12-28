Breaking News
Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block

Payment Calculator and Resource Hubs Inform Individuals, Families, and Small Business Owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As millions of Americans prepare to receive a second stimulus check and small business owners await extended relief as part of The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, they can receive answers to questions and calculate how much they may receive with help and support from H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). A stimulus payment calculator, as well as a new library of resources and information are available at www.hrblock.com/coronavirus.

“At H&R Block, we know families and small businesses have been deeply impacted by COVID-19,” said Julius Lai, H&R Block’s Chief Product and Experience Officer. “We’re here to help everyone understand the second stimulus relief bill with our updated Coronavirus Resource Centers and stimulus check calculator.”

The new resources help people:

  • Calculate the estimated stimulus amount they may receive
  • Get answers to commonly asked questions such as “will I get a second stimulus payment?” and “how much money will I receive?”
  • Understand what new loan and extended Payroll Protection Program support is available to small business owners

The online resources are just one way the company is providing help. H&R Block tax pros also have the latest knowledge to help people simplify their taxes, maximize their refunds, and navigate any unique challenges due to the pandemic.

Visit the H&R Block coronavirus resource center and stimulus check calculator for the most updated information.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

