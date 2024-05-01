Americans have expressed increasing concern with the economy in recent months. The issue is outpaced only by immigration as their top concern.
Seventeen percent of Americans rated the economy as the top problem facing the country, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
The concern over the economy has steadily risen over the last few months, rising from 12% in January and February to 14% in March before hitting its new recent high in April, the poll found.

