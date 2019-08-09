Breaking News
Home / Top News / America’s Best Caviar To Be Featured In World Food Championships’ Seafood Finals

America’s Best Caviar To Be Featured In World Food Championships’ Seafood Finals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The World Food Championships (WFC) announced that its Seafood Category will be elevated like never before thanks to its newest sponsor, America’s Best Caviar. As the Official Infusion Sponsor of the World Seafood Championship, the caviar company will be providing its high-quality product for competitors to incorporate in the Top Ten round of the competition. 

Strategically located in the heart of Caviar Country, America’s Best Caviar is just hours away from fertile waters of the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland rivers. The caviar is made from “wild-caught” fish, then harvested, processed and packaged within a very small window of time to assure the freshest, best-tasting caviar in the domestic marketplace. 

“This is an exciting platform for us to join, especially with the many talented cooks and chefs from around the world participating each year,” said David Fields of America’s Best Caviar. “We can’t wait to see what culinary creations they come up with to win the seafood title in Dallas.”

Established in 2012, America’s Best Caviar strives to offer a number one quality product at affordable prices. Each caviar order is hand-selected and processed accordingly to suit the diverse needs of its consumers.

“We are always looking for unique and quality ingredients to incorporate into our competition,” said Mike McCloud, CEO and president of WFC. “Using America’s Best Caviar in the Top Ten Seafood round will bring a new and exciting challenge for our Food Champs.” 

WFC will release specific details on how this and other Infusion products can be used at the championship in the competitor’s packet, which will be released on August 1. All of the tournament’s structure builds and infusions will be announced July 1, giving competitors a chance to start planning their recipe creations.

To learn more about America’s Best Caviar, visit http://americasbestcaviar.com/.

WFC’s 8th Annual Main Event is scheduled for October 16 – 20, 2019, at Reunion Tower Lawn in Dallas, Texas. To keep up with all WFC news, follow the event on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships). Click here to book your room for #WFC2019.

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2018, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past seven years. This year’s Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20.

 

###

Attachment

  • Americas-Best-Caviar 
CONTACT: Keela Greenlee
World Food Championships
9315288852
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.