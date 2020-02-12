Breaking News
Home / Top News / AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. ADDED TO S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX

AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. ADDED TO S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Bentonville, Arkansas , Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 13, 2020. 

The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.  The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and fiducially viable.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on S&P indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the Company) operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, Inc., including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold over 650,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.

CONTACT: Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.