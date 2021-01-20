AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Breaking News
Rogers, Arkansas , Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a conference call the following day, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031, conference ID #8139134. International callers should dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, conference ID #8139134; International callers should dial (404) 537-3406.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website www.car-mart.com.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

CONTACT: Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944

