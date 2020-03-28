America’s civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies, aged 98

The Reverend Joseph Lowery, a key ally of Martin Luther King in the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s, died on Friday at age of 98, the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change said in a twitter post.
