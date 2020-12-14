America’s Greenest Airline is About to Get Even Greener; New 30 Percent Lighter Seats Will Result in Added Fuel Savings Equivalent to the Elimination of 1.1 Billion Plastic Bags

New seats from premium manufacturer Recaro will feature modern design and added comfort.

Denver, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today unveiled details of its latest action to reduce the company’s environmental footprint with a new aircraft seat design that will feature a 30 percent weight reduction over existing seats. The seats are the latest measure in a variety of other innovative fuel savings initiatives from America’s Greenest Airline. The new seats will also offer extra comfort and larger tray tables versus earlier designs.

The new seats will be featured on 156 Airbus aircraft currently on order and scheduled for delivery beginning in March 2021. The seats are part of a major deal between Recaro Aircraft Seating, part of Germany’s world-renowned seat design and manufacturing company Recaro Group, and Indigo Partners, which owns a portfolio of airlines including Frontier.

To celebrate the new seats, ONE MILLION seats on flights are on sale now through Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 with fares as low as $21* for Discount Den members. Visit FlyFrontier.com to book your next trip.

“Frontier Airlines is committed to maintaining our position as America’s Greenest Airline and our current fleet is 43 percent more fuel efficient on average than other U.S. airlines,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “The lighter weight Recaro seats will result in tens of thousands of gallons of fuel savings on a single aircraft while improving comfort. Less fuel means reduced operating costs which translates to savings that we can pass on to consumers in the form of low fares.”

On an average Airbus A321 aircraft, the fuel savings equates to 31,683 gallons per year. Based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency equivalency calculators, the fuel savings provided by the new seats across the 156 aircraft over the course of a year is equal to the elimination of approximately 642 million plastic bottles, or more than 1.1 billion plastic bags, or more than 15 billion plastic straws from the environment.

Frontier has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline.

The new seats will feature extra comfort, along with redesigned armrests and a larger tray table that will provide added space for laptops, reading materials and other personal devices. “If you’ve ever driven a sports car or other high-performance vehicle with seats of exceptional quality, there’s a good chance you’ve sat in a Recaro seat,” said Biffle.

Added Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO and Shareholder of Recaro Aircraft Seating, “Collaborating with Frontier Airlines for the first time has been considered a tremendous success, and we look forward to installing our SL3710 seats in early 2021. Just like Frontier, Recaro is focused on making flying a sustainable experience by developing lightweight and comfortable seats that contribute to savings in fuel consumption. I am confident this is the beginning of a long-term partnership.”

The order encompasses approximately 32,600 seats installed on Frontier aircraft. The new Recaro seats are expected to begin rolling out with the delivery of an A320neo in March 2021 with implementation completed by mid-2027.

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 16, 2020. Travel is valid Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, Jan. 5, 2021 through Dec. 16, 2021. Higher sale fares may be available on other days of the week. The following blackout dates apply: Feb. 11, 12, 15, 2021; March 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 2021; March 26 – April 5, 2021; May 27 – June 1, 2021; June 29 – July 13, 2021; Sep. 2-7, 2021; Oct. 7-12, 2021; Nov. 18-30, 2021. Additional blackouts apply to/from San Juan, PR, Jan. 5-13, 2021. Round Trip travel not required. Valid on Discount Den fares only.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines’ Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S., delivering the highest level of noise reduction and fuel-efficiency, compared to previous models. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airlines. More information about Frontier’s green commitments are available at FlyFrontier.com/Green.

With 160 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

About Recaro Aircraft Seating:

Recaro Aircraft Seating sees itself as a solution provider for its customers. As a global supplier of premium aircraft seats for airlines and OEMs, the company focusses on its vision “driving comfort in the sky. Recaro has employed more than 2,700 people worldwide and completed 2019 with a revenue of €716 million. It is the global market leader in economy class seating. To secure its strategic position, Recaro is investing in product innovation and in business class seating. Over the next couple of years, it will also invest in expanding its headquarters in Schwaebisch Hall as well as its sites in China Poland and the US. The aim: become market leader in economy and business class seating while maintaining a permanent customer focus. For more information, please visit www.recaro-as.com.

About Recaro Group:

The Recaro Group comprises the independently operating divisions Recaro Aircraft Seating in Schwaebisch Hall and Recaro Gaming in Stuttgart as well as the Recaro Holding located in Stuttgart. The automotive seating business as well as the child seat and stroller business are operated by licensees. For more information, please visit www.recaro.com.

CONTACT: Media Relations Frontier Airlines 720-374-4560 [email protected]