GENEVA (Reuters) – Poverty in the United States is extensive and is deepening under the Trump administration whose policies seem aimed at removing the safety net from millions of poor, while rewarding the rich, a U.N. human rights investigator has found.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cuba set to launch constitutional rewrite to reflect reforms - June 2, 2018
- America’s poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert - June 2, 2018
- Myanmar says willing to take back all Rohingya refugees - June 2, 2018